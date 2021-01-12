Delhi High Court Prelims Exam Date 2021 for Jr Judicial Asst Announced @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

Delhi High Court Prelims Exam Date 2021: Delhi High Court has announced the prelims exam date for Jr Judicial Asst/ Restorer Open Examination on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Jr Judicial Asst/ Restorer Open Examination Prelims exam can check the exam schedule available on official website of Delhi HC - delhihighcourt.nic.in.

As per the short notice released by Delhi High Court, the Prelims exam for Jr Judicial Asst/ Restorer Open Examination will be conducted on 07 February 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the exam can check the details exam schedule on the official website.

Candidates should note that the details of reporting time, time of the test, examination centre, instructions to candidates and other information will be in accordance to the Admit Card for the Prelims Exam released by Delhi High Court.

Delhi High Court will upload the details link to download the Admit Card for the above Prelims exam on its official website. Candidates can download the Admit Card from 04 February 2021.

Candidates who have to appear for the Jr Judicial Asst/ Restorer Open Examination can check the details available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

