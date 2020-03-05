Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for AM and Manager Posts at Patna, Apply by 16 March

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020: Delhi Metro (DMRC) has invited applications for AM and Manager Posts for DMRC project at Patna. These posts to be filled on Direct Recruitment/Deputation/Post Retirement Contractual Engagement basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts by 16 March 2020.

ADVT No. DMRC/PERS/22/HR/2020 (46) Dated: 28/02/2020

Important Date

Last date for submission of application for DMRC Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

AM (Electrical)/Manager – 12 Posts

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks, from a Govt. recognized University/Institute. The Degree/Diploma must be a full-time regular course.

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

AM (Electrical) - Rs. 50000-160000

Manager – Rs. 60000-180000

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 58 years for deputation and direct recruitment, between 58 – 61 years for Post-Retirement Contractual Engagement basis

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Executive Director (HR) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi on or before 16 Mar 2020.

