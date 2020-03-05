Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for AM and Manager Posts at Patna, Apply by 16 March

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020: Delhi Metro (DMRC) has invited applications for AM and Manager Posts for DMRC project at Patna. These posts to be filled on Direct Recruitment/Deputation/Post Retirement Contractual Engagement basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts by 16 March 2020.
ADVT No. DMRC/PERS/22/HR/2020 (46) Dated: 28/02/2020
Important Date
- Last date for submission of application for DMRC Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020
- Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- AM (Electrical)/Manager – 12 Posts
Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks, from a Govt. recognized University/Institute. The Degree/Diploma must be a full-time regular course.
Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- AM (Electrical) - Rs. 50000-160000
- Manager – Rs. 60000-180000
Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 58 years for deputation and direct recruitment, between 58 – 61 years for Post-Retirement Contractual Engagement basis
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Executive Director (HR) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi on or before 16 Mar 2020.
