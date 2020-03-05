UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 353 AE, Technician & Other Posts @uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL
has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Technician Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the through official website from 07 March to 06 April 2020.
Important Date
- Starting Date to Apply Online: 07 March 2020
- Closing Date to Apply Online - 06 April 2020
- Last Date for Fee Submission - 08 April 2020
UPRVUNL Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 335
- Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M – 28 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil – 13 Posts
- Account Officer (Trainee) – 4 Posts
- Assistant Review Officer – 10 Posts
- Staff Nurse – 18 Posts
- Pharmacist – 17 Posts
- Technician Grade 2 –263 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL AE, Technician & Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Assistant Engineer – Bachelor's Degree in Engineering /Technology with not less than 65% arks.
- Account Officer (Trainee) – Post Graduate Degree with High second class (55% min.) or Graduate Degree with 1st class from a university OR Master of Business Administration or equivalent
- Assistant Review Officer – A degree of university established by law in india or other eqivalent qualifications recognized by the state Govt. Typing speed in Hindi and English on Computer with 20 and 25 wpm respectively
- Staff Nurse – Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with UP Nursing Council) recognized by Nursing Council
- Pharmacist – Diploma of Pharmacist (from an institute recognized by U.P. Government) Registered with U.P. Pharmacy Council
- Technician Grade 2 – High School pass
Age Limit:
- Staff Nurse/Pharmacist/ Technician - 18 to 40 Years
- Assistant Engineer/ Account Officer/ Assistant Review Officer - 21 to 40 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for UPRVUNL AE, Technician & Other Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply online on official website https://uprvunl.org from 07 March to 06 April 2020.
UPRVUNL Recruitment Notification PDF
Application Fee:
- General/ OBC: Rs.1000/-
- SC/ ST: Rs. 700/-