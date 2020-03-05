UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 353 AE, Technician & Other Posts @uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL

has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Technician Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the through official website from 07 March to 06 April 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date to Apply Online: 07 March 2020

Closing Date to Apply Online - 06 April 2020

Last Date for Fee Submission - 08 April 2020

UPRVUNL Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 335

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M – 28 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil – 13 Posts

Account Officer (Trainee) – 4 Posts

Assistant Review Officer – 10 Posts

Staff Nurse – 18 Posts

Pharmacist – 17 Posts

Technician Grade 2 –263 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL AE, Technician & Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Engineer – Bachelor's Degree in Engineering /Technology with not less than 65% arks.

Account Officer (Trainee) – Post Graduate Degree with High second class (55% min.) or Graduate Degree with 1st class from a university OR Master of Business Administration or equivalent

Assistant Review Officer – A degree of university established by law in india or other eqivalent qualifications recognized by the state Govt. Typing speed in Hindi and English on Computer with 20 and 25 wpm respectively

Staff Nurse – Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with UP Nursing Council) recognized by Nursing Council

Pharmacist – Diploma of Pharmacist (from an institute recognized by U.P. Government) Registered with U.P. Pharmacy Council

Technician Grade 2 – High School pass

Age Limit:

Staff Nurse/Pharmacist/ Technician - 18 to 40 Years

Assistant Engineer/ Account Officer/ Assistant Review Officer - 21 to 40 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for UPRVUNL AE, Technician & Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online on official website https://uprvunl.org from 07 March to 06 April 2020.

UPRVUNL Recruitment Notification PDF



Application Fee: