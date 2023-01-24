Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 (Download) @delhipolice.gov.in: Check Reserve List PDF Here

Delhi Police Constable Result 2020: Delhi Police announced the result of the provisionally selected candidates for the post of Constable; subject to satisfactory verification of Character & Antecedents, medical fitness and final checking of documents et. Delhi Police Reserve List is available on the official website delhipolice.gov.in. Candidates can download DP Constable Result from the website of Delhi Police.
Delhi Police Constable Result Link is also provided in this article below. The candidates can click on the link and download the Delhi Police Constable PDF. The PDF contains the roll number of all shortlisted candidates.
|Delhi Police Women Constable Result Link
|Click Here
|Delhi Police Male Constable Result Link
|Click Here
How to Download Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 ?
- Go to the website of the Delhi Police - delhipolice.gov.in
- Visit the ‘Recruitment’ Section
- Click on ‘Recruitment of Constable (Exe.) Female -2020 in Delhi Police [Reserve Panel List Female]’ or ‘Recruitment of Constable (Exe.) Male -2020 in Delhi Police [Reserve Panel List Male]’
- Download SSC Reserve List