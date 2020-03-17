Developing Change Makers for Transforming Cities

The Urban Fellows Programme is a scholarship-based, ten-month, full-time, residential, inter-disciplinary fellowship at the IIHS City Campus in Bengaluru. The UFP seeks to equip, nurture and prepare a new generation of graduates and young professionals committed to the common good, who can become change-makers, team players, original thinkers, reﬂective practitioners, entrepreneurs and thought leaders to address India's complex urban challenges.

The UFP combines classroom-based teaching, site-based applied learning, work in live projects, and external internships to introduce learners to diverse forms of urban practice. Applicants should be born on or after 1 August 1990 to be eligible.

Through the UFP, Fellows will understand issues of urbanisation in India and the global south; learn from practice; develop skills necessary to tackle key urban issues in India; build an inter-disciplinary foundation; network with thought leaders and change makers; and learn from a diverse and experienced faculty.

The Fellowship consists of seven key Learning Elements:

The Commons: Using a mix of classroom-based teaching, and case-based learning, the Commons is where Fellows understand the diﬀerent approaches, systems, aspects and components that make up the urban.

Elective Modules: Electives will build on concepts and skills taught in the Commons and allow learners to create their own trajectory through the UFP by focusing on particular sectors and focus areas they want to develop.

Applied Practica and Projects: The Practica are term-length, site-based applied learning modules. The Practica will enable Fellows to integrate theory with practice as well as to deploy the skills and concepts learned in the classroom to imagine and develop appropriate, innovative and sustainable solutions for the Indian context. The Fellows are also placed with different projects’ teams within IIHS. This enables real-time application of the theory and skills they learn during the Fellowship.

Exposure Visit: Through a series of ﬁeld-based exposure trips in cities of diﬀerent sizes and types, the Fellows will be exposed to complex problems in the real world. They will observe, diagnose and conceptualise solutions to real life problems in both small towns as well as in larger, million-plus cities in India. In each of these cities, they meet with a range of stakeholders including government oﬃcials, business leaders and civil society organisations, among others.

Masterclasses: Masterclasses will provide Fellows with opportunities to meet thought-leaders and practitioners from India and across the world, to learn about their work and the challenges they face as practitioners in diﬀerent disciplines and domains.

Skill Labs: Through the UFP, Fellows will be equipped with the most appropriate technical, analytical and professional skills that will be taught through a series of labs, as well as through assignments and the Practica and Projects.

Internship: UFP guarantees a two-month internship for all Fellows in order to facilitate the transition from classroom learning to the complex world of work and practice. Internships will be oﬀered in government departments and public institutions, private ﬁrms and practices, non-governmental organisations, research think-tanks, development sector organisations and planning and design ﬁrms, among others.

Application deadline for the Urban Fellows Programme is 19 April, 2020. For more information, visit urbanfellows.iihs.co.in

