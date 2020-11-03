DFCCIL Answer Key 2020 for AM, Jr Manager, Executive Released @dfccil.com, Submit Objection till 6 November

DFCCIL Answer Key 2020: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has uploaded the answer key of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Manager, Executive and Junior Manager. Candidates, who have appeared in DFCCIL Exam 2020, can download DFCCIL Answer Key 2020 from the official website of DFCCIL i.e. dfccil.com.

Candidates having any objection, if any, w.r.t. questions and answer keys can submit their Objection through Objection Management link. DFCCIL Objection Management Link is available from 03 November to 06 November 2020 upto 11:55 PM.

DFCCIL Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can check the answers and submit objection through the link using their credentials (User ID and Password).

DFCCIL Objection Management Link for CBT held on 29.10.2020 against Advt No. 02/2020

As per the official notice, "Candidates can register their objections (if any) along with documentary evidences justifying objection against the questions/answer keys asked in the questions paper of examination. If candidate do not submit their objection within stipulated period i.e. 06th Nov. 2020, 11:55 PM, no further objections on any Questions/Answer Keys will be entertained by DFCCIL at any later stage of the process. Objections in any other modes of communication shall not be entertained by DFCCIL in this regard. n case of any further query, candidates may please send their queries at recruitment helpdesk mail: dfccil.examhelpdesk@gmail.com".

DFCCIL Exam was held on 29 October 2020 (Thursday). Candidates who would qualify in the exam shall be called for Document Verification, Interview and Medical Test. DFCCIL Result 2020 shall be declared, after considering all the objection, on DFCCIL Website.

The recruitment is being done for the post of Assistant Manager (Finance), Assistant Manager (IT), Junior Manager (HR,) Executive (Finance), Executive (HR) and Executive (IT), against advertisement number 02/2020.