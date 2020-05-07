DHAS Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Interview for Jr Resident Posts

DHAS Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan (DHAS) Delhi has invited applications for the post of Junior Resident. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and attend walk-in-interview on 11 May 2020.

Walk-in-Interview

Interview Date – 11 May 2020 (Monday)

Time - 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

DHAS Hospital Delhi Vacancy Details

Junior Residents - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for DHAS Hospital Delhi Jr. Resident Post

Educational Qualification

Junior Residents -MBBS from recognized university/institution and must possess valid Registration Certificate from Delhi Medical Council The candidate having completed compulsory rotatory internship within 02 years of date of interview shall be given preference

Age Limit:

30 Years (5 yrs relaxable for SC/ST, 3 yrs relaxable for OBC and 5 yrs extra relaxable for physically handicapped candidate) as on date of interview.

DHAS Hospital Delhi Detailed Notification

How to Apply for DHAS Hospital Delhi Jr Resident Jobs 2020 ?

Interested candidates may report for registration at 09:30 AM till 11 :30 AM in establishment branch along with Demand Draft, photocopies of qualifying certificates, date of birth proof, Photo ID card.photograph and address proof. Only those candidates whose registration is completed by 11 :30 AM shall be eligible for appearing before interview board. The interviews will be held thereafter. All original certificates must be brought for verification