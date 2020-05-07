DHAS Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Interview for Jr Resident Posts

DHAS Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan (DHAS) Delhi has invited applications for the post of Junior Resident. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and attend walk-in-interview on 11 May 2020.
Walk-in-Interview
- Interview Date – 11 May 2020 (Monday)
- Time - 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
DHAS Hospital Delhi Vacancy Details
Junior Residents - 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for DHAS Hospital Delhi Jr. Resident Post
Educational Qualification
Junior Residents -MBBS from recognized university/institution and must possess valid Registration Certificate from Delhi Medical Council The candidate having completed compulsory rotatory internship within 02 years of date of interview shall be given preference
Age Limit:
30 Years (5 yrs relaxable for SC/ST, 3 yrs relaxable for OBC and 5 yrs extra relaxable for physically handicapped candidate) as on date of interview.
DHAS Hospital Delhi Detailed Notification
How to Apply for DHAS Hospital Delhi Jr Resident Jobs 2020 ?
Interested candidates may report for registration at 09:30 AM till 11 :30 AM in establishment branch along with Demand Draft, photocopies of qualifying certificates, date of birth proof, Photo ID card.photograph and address proof. Only those candidates whose registration is completed by 11 :30 AM shall be eligible for appearing before interview board. The interviews will be held thereafter. All original certificates must be brought for verification