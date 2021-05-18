DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021 for Medical Technologist and other Posts @wbhealth.gov

DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Basirhat, West Bengal has invited applications for the posts of Medical Technologist, Laboratory Technician under COVID-19 related duties. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 21/24 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including HS/Diploma/Bachelor with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Memo-No. DHFWS/BSRHT/1982/21

Date: 17.05.2021

Important Date for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Date of walk-in-interview: 21/24 May 2021

Vacancy Details for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Medical Technologist (CC)-02

Medical Technologist (OT)-01

Laboratory Technician-01

Eligibility Criteria for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Educational Qualification

Medical Technologist (CC)-Passed HS Examination (10+2) or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

2 Year Diploma in Critical care technology from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal, or

Bachelor in Critical care technology from any recognized university.

Medical Technologist (OT)-Passed HS Examination (10+2) or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

2 Years Diploma in Medical Technology (OT) from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal, or

Bachelor in OT technology from any recognized university.

Laboratory Technician-Passed HS Examination (10+2) or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc MLT) or

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal

Knowledge of Computer, MS Office and Internet is required.

DHFWS Basirhat Laboratory Technician Recruitment: PDF

How to Apply for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21/24 May 2021 at the venue of Office of the Chief Medical Officer of the Health, Basirhat Health District.