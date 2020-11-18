DHFWS DV Schedule 2020 for Staff Nurse/Laboratory Technician and others Released @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details Here

DHFWS DV Schedule 2020 : West Bengal Health Department has released the Counselling schedule for the posts of Staff Nurse/Laboratory Technician and others under Office of the District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS, Dakshin Dinajpur on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Staff Nurse/Laboratory Technician and others can check the details DV schedule available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Office of the District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS, Dakshin Dinajpur), the Document Verification for the various posts will be conducted on 28 November 2020. All such candidates who have shortlisted for the DV round will have to appear for the certificate verification at the venue-Old CMOH Office Building, Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur.

Candidate should note that they will have to bring all relevant documents as mentioned in the notification available on the official website. Office of the District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS, Dakshin Dinajpur) has already dispatched the Intimation latter for the Counselling round through Registered Post. Candidates who have shortlisted for the various posts under DHFWS, Dakshin Dinajpur can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

