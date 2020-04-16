DHFWS, Kolkata Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Data Manager, Microbiologist and Other Posts

DHFWS, Kolkata Recruitment 2020: Health and Family Welfare Department (DHFWS), Kolkata has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Manager, Microbiologist and Other for COVID-19 Hospital. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 21 April 2020

DHFWS, Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

District Epidemiologist - 11 Posts

District Data Manager -2 Posts

District Microbiologist - 6 Posts

DHFWS, Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

District Epidemiologist - Masters in Public Health or M.Sc in Life Science/Epidemiology.

District Data Manager -Post Graduate in Computer Science/MCA or BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science.

District Microbiologist - M.Sc. In Microbiology.

DHFWS, Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Age Limit -40 years

DHFWS, Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

District Epidemiologist - Rs. 36, 220/-

District Data Manager -Rs. 24,000/-

District Microbiologist - Rs. 35000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

DHFWS, Kolkata Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can submit the application along with Xerox copies of educational qualifications and latest passport size photographs to email id covid19hrhealth@gmail.com latest by 21 April 2020.

