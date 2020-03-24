Sainik School Satara Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for PGT, TGT & Laboratory Assistant Posts

Sainik School Satara Recruitment 2020: Sainik School has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Laboratory Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Sainik School Satara Recruitment 2020: 24 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Sainik School Satara Recruitment 2020: 20 April 2020

Sainik School Satara Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

PGT (Chemistry) - 1 Post

PGT (Mathematics) - 1 Post

PGT (Physics) - 1 Post

TGT (Mathematics)- 1 Post

TGT (Social Science) - 2 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry)- 1 Post

Sainik School Satara Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PGT (Chemistry) - Candidates with Master’s Degree in Chemistry from recognized University or holding Post-graduate Diploma in Chemistry or M.Sc Degree in Bio-Chemistry from a recognized University along with B.Ed./M.Ed. Degree is eligible to apply.

PGT (Mathematics/Physics) - Candidates holding Masters Degree with B.Ed./M.Ed. Degree in the concerned subject is eligible to apply.

TGT (Mathematics)- Graduation Mathematics with at least 50% marks from recognized University and B.Ed. Degree or recognized Diploma in EducationOR B.Sc.Ed. In Mathematics from Regional College of Education, NCERT and cleared CTET/State TET.

TGT (Social Science) - Candidates with Graduation with two subjects out of History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology and Geography OR Hons. Graduate with History or Political Science or Geography as a main subject and B.Ed. are eligible to apply

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry)- Intermediate Science or equivalent in Chemistry with at least 50% marks from recognized University.

Download Sainik School Satara Official Notification PDF Here

Official Notification

Sainik School Satara Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Sainik School Satara Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the documents to the Principal, Sainik School Satara, Satara-415 001, Maharashtra on or before 20 April 2020.

