dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check Kerala Plus Two Link Result 2023

Kerala Plus Two Link Result 2023: Students can check their marksheet of DHSE Plus Two Kerala at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Check latest updates and get direct link here

Kerala Plus Two Link Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will release the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result in online mode today. The Kerala 12th result will be announced at 3 PM in a press conference, however the link will be activated at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two examinations can check their respective results at these websites - results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Apart from this, the Kerala 12th result 2022 can also be accessed through mobile apps - SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS - Kerala.

Where To Check the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023?

Once announced, students can check the same on the official website. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:

results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

How To Check Kerala Plus Two Link Result 2023 Via Mobile App?

Students will also be able to check their plus two result via mobile app named ‘PRD LIVE’ which is run by the public relations department. They will be able to download this app and enter their details to access their Kerala plus two result 2023. Apart from this, students can also download the Saphalam 2023, iExaMS - Kerala from the Google Play Store.