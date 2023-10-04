Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at ppdhule.mahbharti.com

Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023: Sub Divisional Magistrate Office, Dhule has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Police Patil. A total of 129 vacancies are available for the post of Police Patil. The candidates can apply online from 04 October. The last date of application is 15 October 2023.
|Dhule Police Patil Notification
|Download Here
|Dhule Police Patil Online Application Link
|Click Here
Dhule Police Patil Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application 04 October 2023
- Last Date of Application - 15 October 2023
Dhule Police Patil Vacancy Details
Police Patil - 129 vacancies
Eligibility Criteria for Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
The applicant should be 10th class passed
Age Limit:
25 to 45 years
Selection Process for Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023
Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam, Oral Exam, and Document Scrutiny.
How to Apply for Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website at https://ppdhule.mahbharti.com.