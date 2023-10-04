Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at ppdhule.mahbharti.com

Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023: Sub Divisional Magistrate Office, Dhule is hiring for Police Patil Posts. Candidates can check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023: Sub Divisional Magistrate Office, Dhule has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Police Patil. A total of 129 vacancies are available for the post of Police Patil. The candidates can apply online from 04 October. The last date of application is 15 October 2023.

Dhule Police Patil Notification Download Here Dhule Police Patil Online Application Link Click Here

Dhule Police Patil Important Dates

Starting Date of Application 04 October 2023

Last Date of Application - 15 October 2023

Dhule Police Patil Vacancy Details

Police Patil - 129 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should be 10th class passed

Age Limit:

25 to 45 years

Selection Process for Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam, Oral Exam, and Document Scrutiny.

How to Apply for Dhule Police Patil Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website at https://ppdhule.mahbharti.com.