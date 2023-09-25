Difference: Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Simple and compound interest are two highly confusing math topics and are also important for daily applications. Dive in to learn about the difference between simple interest and compound interest with relevant definitions and examples.

Many students dislike mathematics, especially the concepts taught in higher classes, and often question its application in their lives. However, some math topics hold utmost importance in one’s life and can help make difficult tasks easier and eliminate the use of a calculator. Basic math literacy can also help you stand out and better understand certain terms in finance, business or banking.

One such concept is interest. Most people buy a credit card in their life or take a loan. Interest is defined as the cost of borrowing money or the reward for lending money. It’s paid by the borrower to the lender in addition to the principal amount which was borrowed. There are two types of interest Simple and Compound.

Many people are confused about the two interest types, and today we’re here to clear up your doubts. Dive in to learn about the difference between simple interest and compound interest.

Difference Between Simple Interest and Compound Interest

First, we’ll begin with the basic and brief definitions and formulas of simple and compound interest.

Whenever you borrow money, you have to pay it back with interest, which is an extra amount calculated as a small percentage of the amount borrowed. This is the working model of banks and how they function.

There are two major types of interest: Simple and Compound

Simple Interest

This is the interest which is levied on the principal or the original amount of the money borrowed or loaned. It offers low returns and is constant in growth.

Formula

(P × t × r) ⁄ 100

Where,

P = Principal Amount

t = Time Period

r = Rate of Interest

Compound Interest

This is the interest levied on the principal amount, along with the accumulated interest of previous periods. It’s often called “interest on interest.” It results in higher returns and constant growth.

Formula

CI = P(1+r⁄n)nt − P

Where,

P = Principal Amount

t = Time Period

r = Rate of Interest

n = number of times the interest is compounded annually

If the principal is compounded annually, then n=1 and the formula becomes CI = P(1+r)t − P