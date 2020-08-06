DME Assam Recruitment 2020, Apply for 150 Staff Nurse Posts @dme.assam.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam Job Notification: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has invited applications for the Staff Nurse Posts under the establishment of the Superintendent, Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh. Eligible persons can apply, for DME Assam Satff Nurse Recruitment 2020 through official website of Director of Medical Education Assam (www.dme.assam.gov.in ) from 08 August to 17 August 2020 till midnight.

Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online: 08 August 2020

Closing Date to Apply Online: 17 August 2020

Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam Staff Nurse Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 150 Posts

Salary:

Rs.14,000-60,500 + GP 6,800

Eligibility Criteria for Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - B. Sc. Nursing/ GNM Course passed from any nursing school/ institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and have registered with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council

Age Limit:

Candidate should not be less than 18 years and not above 38 years as on 01 January 2020.

How to Apply for Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam Staff Nurse Posts

Eligible persons can fill up the online application forms available at the official web site of Director of Medical Education, Assam (www.dme.assam.gov.in) from 08 August 2020 to 17 August 2020 till midnight.