DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident and Demonstrator Posts, 473 Vacancies Notified

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at cdac.in for Senior Resident and Demonstrator Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), Haryana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Demonstrator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 August 2021. A total of 473 vacancies will be recruited out of which 382 vacancies are for Senior Resident and 91 are for Demonstrator Posts.

The application form should be complete in all aspects along with certificate/testimonials in support of educational qualification, permanent registration with the National Medical Commission/Haryana State Medical Council, proof of date of birth, proof of thesis grading, attempt certificate in UG/PG course and National/International paper published along with any other documents in support of additional qualifications in the office of Deputy Registrar, Recruitment & Estt. Branch. Pt. B. D. Sharma UHS, Rohtak latest by 12 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 12 August 2021

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 382 Posts

Demonstrator - 91 Posts

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with MBBS from Institution/University recognized by the NMC; MD/MS/DNB in the subject concerned. Candidates must be having a valid registration certificate either issued by NMC/Haryana State Medical Council.

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Download DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

How to apply for DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents in the office of Deputy Registrar, Recruitment & Estt. Branch. Pt. B. D. Sharma UHS, Rohtak latest by 12 August 2021.

DMER Haryana Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General Category - Rs. 1000/-

Reserved Category - Rs. 250/-