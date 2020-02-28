DMRC Answer Key 2020 released @delhimetrorail.com: Download Now; Raise Objections till 4 March

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the official answer key of the exam held during 17th to 26th February for the recruitment to the posts of JE, CRA, Assistant Manager, Maintainer and Stenographer. Candidates who gave the DMRC Recruitment Exam can download their answer keys and raise objections to the false questions or answers of the computer-based test. The objections can be raised from 28th February to 4th March 2020. Check below the direct link to download the DMRC answer key and the link to raise objections online.

Download DMRC Answer Key 2020 & Raise Objections – Direct Link

The DMRC exam was held online to shortlist candidates for the Medical Examination/GD/Interview round of the DMRC Recruitment 2019-2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’ and they were able to attempt around 90 to 100 questions in DMRC Paper 1 and around 35 to 40 questions in DMRC Paper 2. There is negative marking of 1/3rd marks for the answers marked wrong by the candidates. So, if you think that your answer is right and there is some problem with the questions or DMRC answer key, then raise objections now.

Let’s have a look at the detailed process to raise objections to faulty DMRC Answer Key 2020 if any:

How to download DMRC Answer Key 2020?

Follow the given steps to download the official answer keys of DMRC to raise objections:

Step 1: Visit delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Click on “Applicant Login” against DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Download the DMRC Answer Key

Have a look at the important dates below:

Start Date & Time to Raise Objections: 28 February 2020 from 2:00 PM

Last Date & Time to Raise Objections: 4 March 2020 till 1:59 PM

How to Raise Objections to Faulty DMRC Answer Key or Questions?

The objections can be raised only online; the DMRC will not accept any offline objections or applications. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can raise objections by logging on the Applicant page and providing a proof against the objection raised.