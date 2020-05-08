Dr. NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020: Interview for Jr Resident Posts

Dr. NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Recruitment 2020: Office Of The Medical Superintendent, Dr. NC Joshi Memorial Hospita, Delhi, has invited applications for the post of Junior Resident on ADHOC Basis. Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview on 14 May 2020.

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview Date - 14 May 2020

Time - 11 AM

Dr. NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Jr Resident Vacancy Details

Junior Resident: 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Dr. NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Jr Resident Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

MBBS from a recognized university , internship completion certificate and registered with Delhi Medical Council.

The candidate having completed compulsory rotatory internship before 31 Jan 2019 need not applied

Upper Age Limit:

30 Years

Salary:

Rs. 56,100 plus usual allowances as Admissible under the rules.

Dr. NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Jr Resident Official Notification Download Here Click Here Dr. NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for Dr. NC Joshi Memorial Hospital Jr Resident Recruitment ?

Interested and eligible candidates shall submit their application by 14 May 2020 upto 10 AM along with photocopies of qualifying certificates, date of proof, photo ID Card, caste certificate (if applicable) and address proof.