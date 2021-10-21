DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification Out at drdo.gov.in, Check How to Apply Online Direct Link Here

What is the process to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates with qualifications as above are invited to apply online through website https://rac.gov.in. Candidates will have to uploade the self attested copies of relevant certificates and testimonials in support of age, qualification and caste. Online application process will start on RAC website (https://rac.gov.in) from 01 November, 2021 (9:00 AM) to 15 November, 2021 (upto 5:30 PM).

What are the numbers of Vacancy in DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice-116 Posts

What are the Important Dates for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 November, 2021 Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 November 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

B.E/B.Tech/Diploma candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in & ITT candidates must have registered their names at http://apprenticeshipindia.org. For BBA & B.Com Candidates registration is not required. The fresh pass out candidates (passing their B.E/B.Tech / Diploma/BBA/B.Com/IL.T.I degree in 2019, 2020, 2021) only can apply. Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

What are the Jobs in DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited online application for the 116 Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice Posts in various trade.