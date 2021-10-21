Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification Out at drdo.gov.in, Check How to Apply Online Direct Link Here

DRDO has released recruitment notification for 116 Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in. Check the DRDO Salary, Eligibility and How to Apply Online form direct link here.

Created On: Oct 21, 2021 10:59 IST
DRDO Recruitment 2021
DRDO Recruitment 2021

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:  Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited online application for the 116 Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice Posts in various trade.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification from 01 November, 2021 to 15 November 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.E/B.Tech/Diploma/ ITT  with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. You can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021:
Advt. No. ITR/HRD/AT /06/2021  

Important Date for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Opening Date  for Submission of Application: 01 November, 2021 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 November 2021 

Vacancy Details for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice-116 Posts  

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification

  1. B.E/B.Tech/Diploma candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in & ITT
    candidates must have registered their names at http://apprenticeshipindia.org.
  2. For BBA & B.Com Candidates registration is not required.
  3. The fresh pass out candidates (passing their B.E/B.Tech / Diploma/BBA/B.Com/IL.T.I degree in 2019, 2020, 2021) only can apply.
  4. Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only
    eligible to apply. 

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

  1. Interested candidates with qualifications as above are invited to apply online through website
    https://rac.gov.in.
  2. Candidates will have to uploade the self attested copies of relevant certificates and testimonials in support of age, qualification and caste.
  3. Online application process will start on RAC website (https://rac.gov.in) from 01 November, 2021
    (9:00 AM) to 15 November, 2021 (upto 5:30 PM).

