DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification Out at drdo.gov.in, Check How to Apply Online Direct Link Here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited online application for the 116 Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice Posts in various trade. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification from 01 November, 2021 to 15 November 2021.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.E/B.Tech/Diploma/ ITT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. You can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.
Notification Details for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021:
Advt. No. ITR/HRD/AT /06/2021
Important Date for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 November, 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 November 2021
Vacancy Details for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice-116 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
- B.E/B.Tech/Diploma candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in & ITT
candidates must have registered their names at http://apprenticeshipindia.org.
- For BBA & B.Com Candidates registration is not required.
- The fresh pass out candidates (passing their B.E/B.Tech / Diploma/BBA/B.Com/IL.T.I degree in 2019, 2020, 2021) only can apply.
- Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only
eligible to apply.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
- Interested candidates with qualifications as above are invited to apply online through website
https://rac.gov.in.
- Candidates will have to uploade the self attested copies of relevant certificates and testimonials in support of age, qualification and caste.
- Online application process will start on RAC website (https://rac.gov.in) from 01 November, 2021
(9:00 AM) to 15 November, 2021 (upto 5:30 PM).