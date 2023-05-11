DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier II Result 2023 Out For 1901 Post @drdo.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier II Result 2023: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the drdo ceptam Tech A post a Tier II result on its official website. The link to download the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier II Result for Technician-A (Tech-A) post is available on the official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the CEPTAM 10 Tier II exam can download the result from the official website of DRDO-www.drdo.gov.in.

However, you can download the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier II Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier II Result 2023





To download the CEPTAM 10 Tier II Result, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including name of the Post applied for/ Application No./Date of Birth to the link. You can retrieve all these credentials from the information provided by you during submission of online application for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tech-A posts.

The whole exercise is to recruit the 1901 posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). Earlier, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released the notification and link for applying online for these posts on its official website.

About Selection Process

Under the selection process released earlier, for the post of STA-B, it will consist of Tier–I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final Selection). The Tier-I and Tier-II will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the Score of Tier-I (CBT) may be normalized per requirement. For the post of Tech-A, fhe selection process will consist of Tier–I (CBT) and Tier-II (Trade Test).

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier II Result 2023

Step 1: Visit Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at www.drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the section “What’s New” -Result Page on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Click here to check the final Result of Tech-A New’ result link

Step 5: Select the post applied for and Enter DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Number as a user id and Date of Birth as a password.

Step 6: Check your qualifying status and other details mentioned on CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied.