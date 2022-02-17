DSE Odisha TGT Admit Card 2022 to release on 21 February for 11,403 Vacancies, Check Exam Dates & other details here

DSE Odisha TGT Admit Card 2022: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha is going to release DSE Odisha TGT Admit Card 2022 on 21 February 2022 as per the schedule. Candidates who appeared in the DSE Odisha TGT Exam 2022 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of DSE.

The board is going to recruit a total of 11,403 initial appointee teachers in different streams in government-run high schools across the State. The exams of which are scheduled from 1 March to 10 March 2022 at various exam centres and the mock tests for the same will also be available from 21 February 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

DSE Odisha TGT Exam Schedule 2022

Date and Time of Computer Based Test Post Name Exam Schedule initial appointee teacher - Science 3 March - Batch 1: 10 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.PM initial appointee teacher- Sanskrit 4 March - 10 AM to 12.30 PM initial appointee teacher- PCM 6 March Batch 1: 10 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.PM 7 March Batch 1: 10 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM initial appointee teacher- PET 4 March - 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM initial appointee teacher- Hindi 7 March - 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM initial appointee teacher- Arts 8, 9, 10 March Batch 1: 10 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

How to apply for DSE Odisha TGT Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of DSE.i.e. dseodisha.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'DSE Odisha TGT Admit Card 2022' flashing on the homepage. A link will be opened. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on login. DSE Odisha TGT Admit Card 2022 will be opened. Download DSE Odisha TGT Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

DSE Odisha TGT Exam Pattern

DSE Odisha TGT Exam will have 150 questions based on the subject opted by the candidates. Out of 150 questions, 90 questions are going to be from the common paper whereas the remaining 60 questions shall be from the subject opted by the candidates. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

Candidates appearing in the DSE Odisha TGT Exam are advised to reach one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are also advised to keep the credentials handy while downloading the DSE Odisha teacher admit card. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for latest updates.