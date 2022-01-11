DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 236 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor & Other Posts @dseu.ac.in

DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at dseu.ac.in. The closing date for submission of the online application is up to 23:59 HRS 25 January 2022 after which the link will be disabled. Applications received

through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

A total of 236 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates, shortlisted after scrutiny, will be informed through email/phone regarding the further process of recruitment (interview, examination, etc). Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 25 January 2022

DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Lecturer 138 Assistant Professor 38 Associate Professor 23 Professor 13 Assistant Professor of Practice 13 Associate Professor of Practice 05 Professor of Practice 03 Total 236

DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

As per the latest notification of AICTE and/or UGC norms/regulations regarding Minimum Qualifications. The candidates can refer to the provided hyperlink for more details.

DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022 Salary

Lecturer - Level – 9A, Entry Pay 56,100/-

Assistant Professor - Level – 10, Entry Pay 57700/-

Associate Professor - Level – 13A1, Entry Pay 131400/-

ProfessorAssistant - Level – 14, Entry Pay 144200/-

Professor of Practice - Rs. 75,587/- (Consolidated)

Associate Professor of Practice - Rs. 1,72,134 (Consolidated)

Professor of Practice - Rs. 1,88,902/- (Consolidated)

DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates, shortlisted after scrutiny, will be informed through email/phone regarding the further process of recruitment (interview, examination, etc)

How to apply for DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 January to 25 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General Category & OBC (Creamy Layer) male candidates - Rs. 1000/-

OBC (Non-Creamy layer)/EWS male candidates - Rs. 750/-

female candidates of all category/SC/ST/PwBD - Rs. 500/-

transgender candidates- No Fee

