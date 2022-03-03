JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for PRT, AE, JE and Other Posts Released, Download Assistant Teacher 42/21 Hall Ticket Here

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for Assistant Engineer (AE), Security Supervisor, Draftsman, Junior Engineer (JE), Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Laboratory Attendant and Carpenter Posts. Download From Here.

Created On: Mar 3, 2022 18:50 IST

DSSSB Admit Card 2022

DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary) (Post Code 42/21), Assistant Engineer (AE), Security Supervisor (36/21), JE (Electrical) (Post Code 24/21),  JE (E and M) (Post Code 15/21), Pharmacist (20/21), Assistant Director (21/21), Laboratory Attendant (12/21) and Carpenter 2nd Class (28/21), uploaded by Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.  You can download DSSSB PRT Admit Card, DSSSB JE Admit Card, DSSSB AE Admit Card and others here.

DSSSB Admit Card Link is available for the online Tier 1 exam scheduled from 07 March to 30 March 2022 below. Candidates can check the exact exam date along with time and venue on their DSSSB Assistant Teacher Admit Card and Others.

DSSSB Admit Card  Download Link 2022

The candidates can check DSSSB Exam Schedule through the link below

DSSSB PRT and Other Exam Details

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, you will see a link 'e-Admit cards link for DSSSB examinations scheduled from 7th to 30th March 2022 for the post code 42/21,14/21,26/21,16/21,24/21,20/21,21/21'
  3. A new page will be opened where you are required to use your application number and date of birth for login
  4. Download DSSSB 42/21 Admit Card 2022 and Other

DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern

Sections Subject Marks No of Questions Time
Section A General Awareness 20 20 2 hours

General Intelligence & Reasoning

 20  20 

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

  20  20

English Language Test

  20  20

Hindi Language Test

  20  20

Section B

Teaching Methodology

  100  100

 

Total

 200 200

DSSSB Tier 2 Exam 2022

The candidates who qualify in the Tier 1 will be called for Tier 2 Exam.

DSSSB is being done to fill up  554 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher Primary in schools of Delhi.

FAQ

What is DSSSB Website ?

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

What is DSSSB AE Exam date ?

8 March 2022

How to Download DSSS 42/21 Admit Card 2022 ?

You can download the admit card online from DSSSB website.

What is DSSSB PRT Exam Date ?

07, 16, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30 March 2022
