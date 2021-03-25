DSSSB JE Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Enviornmental) Key PDF Here

DSSSB JE Tier 2 Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer keys for Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil) on its website. Candidates who appeared for the aforesaid posts can download the answer keys through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.delhi.gov.in.

The link for downloading DSSSB JE tier 2 answer key 2021 will be available from 25 March 2021 to 29 March 2021. The candidates can download the answer keys through the official website and submit objections if any with respect to these draft answer keys by going to the link given at dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

The online exam was conducted on 19 March 2021 for recruitment to the post of wildlife inspector (postcode 67/14), Junior Engineer Electrical (postcode 48/15), Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Post Code 12/17, Junior Engineer Civil (Post Code 06/19), Junior Engineer Electrical (07/19) and Junior Environmental Engineer (Post Code 13/19) while the exam for Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) against the postcode 11/17, 03/19, 04/19, 05/19 was conducted on 20 March 2021.

The candidates who appeared in the aforementioned exams can now download DSSSB JE tier 2 answer key 2021 by using their credentials on the login page. The page can be accessed by clicking on the above link.

How and Where to download DSSSB JE tier 2 answer key 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in. Click on DRAFT ANSWER KEYS FOR TIER-II ONLINE EXAMINATION HELD ON 19-20 MAR 2021 FOR POSTCODES 67/14, 48/15, 12/17, 6/19, 7/19, 13/19, 17/19, 11/17, 3/19, 4/19, 5/19 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter the application number, date of birth and click on the login button. The DSSSB JE tier 2 answer key 2021will be displayed. Download DSSSB JE tier 2 answer key 2021and save it for future reference.

