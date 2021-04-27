DSSSB Online Exam 2021 for Jr. Clerk Deferred @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Details

DSSSB Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the online exam date of Jr. Clerk post against the post code 13/20 for Delhi Transport Corporation on its website. All such candidates who have to appear for the online exam for Jr. Clerk post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has decided to postpone the online examination for Jr. Clerk post code 13/20 for Delhi Transport Corporation. DSSSB has postponed the exam till further order.

Notification further says," In view of administrative exigencies the online examination of post code 13/20 for the post of Jr. Clerk of Delhi Transport Corporation scheduled w.e.f. 03.05.2021 to 12.05.2021 is hereby deferred till further order."

All such candidates who have to appear for the Jr. Clerk of Delhi Transport Corporation scheduled from 03.05.2021 to 12.05.2021 can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

