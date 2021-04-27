Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

DSSSB Online Exam 2021 for Jr. Clerk Deferred @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Details

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the online exam date of  Jr. Clerk on its website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check details.

Created On: Apr 27, 2021 11:37 IST
DSSSB Jr Clerk Online Exam 2021 Postponed
DSSSB Jr Clerk Online Exam 2021 Postponed

DSSSB Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the online exam date of  Jr. Clerk post  against the post code 13/20 for Delhi Transport Corporation on its website. All such candidates who have  to appear for the online exam for Jr. Clerk post  can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has decided to postpone the online examination for Jr. Clerk post code 13/20 for Delhi Transport Corporation. DSSSB has postponed the exam till further order. 

Notification further says," In view  of administrative exigencies the online examination of post code 13/20 for the post of Jr. Clerk of Delhi Transport Corporation scheduled w.e.f. 03.05.2021 to 12.05.2021 is hereby deferred till further order."

All such candidates who have to appear for the Jr. Clerk of Delhi Transport Corporation scheduled from  03.05.2021 to 12.05.2021 can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for DSSSB Online Exam 2021 for Jr. Clerk Postponement Notice 

How to Download: DSSSB Online Exam 2021 for Jr. Clerk Postponement Notice 

  • Go to official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board - dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Click on the link - ‘Online Examination of Post Code 13/20 Scheduled w.e.f. 03.05.2021 to 12.05.2021 is hereby deferred till further order available on the home page.
  • A new window will be opened where you get the PDF of postponement notice.
  • You are advised to download and save the same for future reference. 
Related Categories

