DSSSB LDC Skill/Typing Test Admit Card 2019 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Download Link

DSSSB LDC Skill/Typing Test Admit Card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the Skill/Typing Test for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) for the post code 8/19, LDC for the Post Code 01/17 and Field Clerk (Male) Post for the Post Code 51/12. All those candidates who have qualified in DSSSB Phase 1 Exam can download their admit card from DSSSB official website www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Skill/Typing Test Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download their admit card through the link.

DSSSB Skill/Typing Test Admit Card Download Link

DSSSB Skill/Typing Test will be held at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Shakarpur, Delhi-110092 on 21 December 2019 (Saturday). DSSSB LDC skill test will be held in two shifts i.e. from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM while DSSSB Field Clerk skill test will be held from09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

For LDC Posts, Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspondent to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word) will be measured and for Field Clerk posts, speed of 30 w.p.m. in English Typewriting or 25 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting will be measured.

How to Download DSSSB LDC Skill/Typing Test Admit Card 2019?