DSSSB Pharmacist Supplementary Result 2020 Announced @dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in, Check Result List Here

DSSSB Pharmacist Supplementary Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released Pharmacist Supplementary Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the DSSSB Pharmacist Supplementary Exam 2020 against the postcode 02/18 in Health and Family Welfare Department can check the result on the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

DSSSB Pharmacist Tier 1 2020 was held on 1 November and 4 November 2019. Now, the result of the final selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website on the basis their marks in written test and prelims scrutiny. All selected candidates are required to upload the documents in support of qualification etc. In accordance with advertisement no. 02/2018.

The candidature of the candidates is liable to be cancelled by the User Department also, in case the candidate found illegible for the said postcode. The appointment letter to be released by the competent authority after the verification of the documents and essential certificates.

According to the result, the candidature of two candidates has been kept pending for want of deficient documents in their e-dossier. The authority had given 1st opportunity to upload the documents between 17 June to 26 June 2020 but they failed. Now, the board is giving them second chance to upload requisite documents between 20 Aug to 24 Aug in the dossier, failing which their candidature will be rejected and no further opportunity will be given on whatsoever ground.

The board has also uploaded the marks obtained by the last selected candidates. Candidates can check the marks and result in the provided link of PDF.

This recruitment exam was to held to recruit 251 vacancies of Pharmacist in Health and Family Welfare Department. The DSSSB Pharmacist Supplementary Result 2020 can be checked in the provided hyperlink.

DSSSB Pharmacist Supplementary Result 2020