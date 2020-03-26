DSSSB PRT Supplementary Result 2020 Released @dsssb.gov.in, Download DSSSB 16/17 and 01/18 Result Here

DSSSB PRT Supplementary Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the supplementary result of the exam for the post of Primary Teacher under the post code 16/17 and 01/18. On the basis of marks secured in DSSSB PRT Exam and after Preliminary Scrutiny, as per the provisions of the statutory Recruitment Rules for the post and the terms and condition of the advertisement, 24 candidates are selected for the post of Teacher in Delhi MCD Schools .

Candidates can download DSSSB PRT Teacher Result from the official website dsssb.gov.in or check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the DSSSB PRT Supplementary Result PDF Link given below.

DSSSB PRT Supplementary Result PDF Download

Selected candidates are now required to fill the e-dossier and upload the all the required documents from 25 March to 03 April 2020. The candidates are also informed separately through SMS on their registered mobile number. The selection of the candidates shall be further subject to through verification of the candidature of the candidates by the User Department.The user department will do through verification of the candidate and shall also check the eligibility of all candidates including reservation benefit.

The marks of last provisionally nominated after this result for UR candidates are 124.74, 110.98 for OBC Candidates, 103.96 for SC candidates, 72.79 for ST, 93.33 for PH-OH and 60.98 for PH-VH candidates.

DSSSB has also uploaded the rejection lists for the said posts. Candidates can check the name of the rejected candidates through the link given below.

DSSSB Teacher (Primary) in Municipal Corporations Of Delhi (MCD) Under Post Code 16/17 And 01/18 Rejection Notice 1

DSSSB Teacher (Primary) in Municipal Corporations Of Delhi (MCD) Under Post Code 16/17 And 01/18 Rejection Notice 2

The board had invited 4366 vacancies for recruitment of Primary Teacher in Schools of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, against advertisement number 01/2018.