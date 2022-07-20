DSSSB Recruitment 2022 for 500+ TGT, PGT, and Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued the notice for recruitment of 547 TGT, PGT, Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is looking to recruit persons for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, Publication Assistant, against advertisement number 07/2022.

In order to get this job the candidates, are first, required to submit the application form on DSSSB's official website (dsssb.delhi.gov.in) from 28 July to 27 August 2022. After successful registration, they will be required to appear for the exam for which the dates shall be notified later.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 27 August 2022

DSSSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 547

Name of the Post UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Manager (Accounts) 2 0 0 0 0 2 Deputy Manager (Accounts) 9 1 5 2 1 18 Junior Labour Welfare Inspector 5 0 1 1 0 7 Assistant Store Keeper 1 1 1 1 1 5 Store Attendant 5 0 1 0 0 6 Accountant 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tailor Master 1 0 0 0 0 1 Publication Assistant 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trained Graduate TeacherTGT (Special Education Teacher) 131 36 90 75 32 364 PGT Music (Male) 1 0 0 0 0 1 PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male) 0 0 0 1 0 1 PGT Urdu (Male) 3 0 0 0 0 3 PGT Urdu (Female) 2 1 0 0 0 3 PGT Horticulture 2 0 0 0 0 2 PGT Psychology (Male) 1 0 0 0 0 1 PGT Psychology (Female) 1 0 0 0 0 1 PGT Computer Science ( Male) 0 0 1 3 3 7 PGT Computer Science ( Female) 7 2 7 2 1 19 PGT Punjabi (Female) 1 0 0 1 0 2 PGT Sanskrit (Female) 9 3 5 4 0 21 PGT English (Male) 6 4 0 3 0 13 PGT English (Female) 4 5 4 0 1 14 PGT EVGC ( Male) 4 11 3 0 1 19 PGT EVGC ( Female) 24 9 0 0 2 35

Eligibility Criteria for DSSSB TGT PGTRecruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Manager (Accounts) - Qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. OR M.Com from a recognized University/Institute.

Deputy Manager (Accounts) - M.Com. (2nd Class) or B.Com (1st Class). Two years experience in a Supervisory Capacity with Bank or Government Office or any Public Limited Company.

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector - Senior Secondary School or equivalent. State / National level Player on popular sports.

Assistant Store Keeper - Matriculation / Higher Secondary with Science subjects (Physics and Chemistry) preferably ITI trained in Mechanical and Electrical Trades. Should be able to render security at the appropriate scale fixed by the Delhi Administration from time to time.

Store Attendant - Matriculation with Science subjects (Physics and Chemistry).

Accountant - Graduate from recognized University.

Tailor Master - Middle i.e. 8th Class passed. Diploma/certificate in tailoring and cutting from a recognized institution.

Publication Assistant - Bachelors Degree of a recognized university with English or Hindi as one of the subject along with one year Diploma/P.G. Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication of a recognized institute / university. OR Three year Graduation Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication of a recognized university.

TGT (Special Education Teacher) - Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. with two years Diploma in Special Education or Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education. OR Any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India. (ii) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.

PGT Music (Male) - MA (Music) or M (Music) of any recognized University. OR Sangeet Alankar (M. Music) from All India Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal Bombay - 8 years OR Sangeet Kovid (M.Music) Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Kheragarh - 8 years OR Sangeet Praveen (M.Music) the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad - 8 years. OR Sangeet Nipun (M.Music) the Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow - 7 years. OR Any degree which may be considered recognized by the body constituted by the University concerned. For the teachers recruited before 31 March 1974. Class-II I. Higher Secondary with any of the following: - (i) Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay. (ii) Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya Kehragarh (M.P.) (iii) The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad. (iv) Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande SAngeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow (Previously Morris College of Hindustani Music, Lucknow). (v) *Final Examination of the Madhava Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Lashkar, Gwalior. (vi) *Highest Examination of Baroda State School of Music. (vii) *The final Examination of Shankar Ghandharva Vidyalaya, Gwalior. (viii) *Sangeet Ratna Diploma awarded by the Director, Deptt. of Education, M.P. OR *The new diploma /degree awarded by the concerned Institutions/agencies in lieu thereof.

PGT (Fine Arts/Painting) (Male) - Bachelor in Fine Art or Higher Secondary*/Intermediate/Sr. School Certificate Exam with minimum 5 year (Full Time) diploma in Fine Art/Painting/Drawing & Painting from a recognized Institute/University OR Graduate with Drawing & Painting as one of the subjects with minimum 4 years (Full Time) diploma from a recognized Institute/University. OR Master Degree in Fine Art/Drawing & Painting with a minimum of 2 years (Full Time) diploma from a recognized Institute/University.

PGT Computer Science - B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) plus Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications or B or C Level Diploma from DOEACC, Ministry of Communications and IT plus One Year Teaching Experience. OR M.Sc. (Computer Science)/MCA plus One Year Teaching Experience. OR Master of Engineering or M.Tech (Computer Science/IT).

PGT Other - Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University. Degree / Diploma in training /Education.

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor - Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized University or institution with Diploma in guidance & counseling from a recognized University or Institution.

DSSSB Age Limit 2022

Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Labour Welfare Inspector Tailor Master - 35 years

Assistant Store Keeper, Publication Assistant and Store Attendant - 27 years

Accountant - 52 years

TGT, - 30 years

PGT - 36 years

Selection Process for DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-