DSSSB Teacher Admit Card 2021 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Exam on 26 July, Download Here

DSSSB Teacher Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Domestic Science Teacher, Technical Assistant, Investigator. The candidates who applied for DSSSB Teacher Exam 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The board has scheduled the exam for 26 July 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates who are going to appear in the exam for the aforementioned posts can download the call letters through dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

How to Download DSSSB Teacher Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARDS FOR THE ONLINE EXAMINATION DATED 26 JULY 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter Application Number, DOB and Login button. The DSSSB Teacher Admit Card2021 will be displayed. Download DSSSB Teacher Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DSSSB Teacher Admit Card 2021

All candidates are advised to bring a copy of the admit card along with the valid identity proof including voter id, aadhaar card, license etc on the day of the exam. Candidates can download Download DSSSB Teacher Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the provided link.

