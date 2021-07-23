OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, 35 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Notification out at ossc.gov.in for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.  

Created On: Jul 23, 2021 09:52 IST
OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Food Security Officer (FSO). All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 26 July 2021 to 25 August 2021 at ossc.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 35 vacancies of Food Safety Officer (FSO). The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Advt. No. IIE-156/ 2020- 4515/ OSSC

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 22 July 2021
  • Commencement of submission of Registration: 26 July 2021
  • Last date for submission of Registration: 25 August 2021
  • Date of online payment of exam fees: 26 to 25 August 2021
  • Date of submission of online application form: 26 July to 4 September 2021

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Food Security Officer - 35 Posts

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed degree in Food Technology/Dairy Technology/Biotechnology/Oil Technology/Agricultural Science/Veterinary Science/Bio-Chemistry/Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from AICTE - approved institute/recognized Boards/State & Statutory University securing minimum 60% marks in aggregate along with adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 16, 800/- per month (for 1st year) as per Odisha Group B Posts

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, computer skill test and documentation.

Download OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for FSO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can register themselves from 26 July to 25 August 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PwD -No Fee
  • All others - Rs. 200/-

