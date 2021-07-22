Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 46 Principal/TGT/Caretaker (Warden) Posts, Apply Online

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at welfarerecruitments.apcfss.in for various posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 22, 2021 17:14 IST
APSWREIS Recruitment 2021
APSWREIS Recruitment 2021

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society APSWREIS has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including  Principal/TGT/Caretaker (Warden). Interested candidates can apply online for the above posts on or before 16 August 2021.

A total of 46 vacancies of Principal Grade-II / Trained Graduate Teacher / Caretaker (Warden) will be recruited. All willing candidates can check the post wise eligibility about the recruitment below.

Important Dates:

  • Application Start Date: 22 July 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application: 16 August 2021
  • Payment Start Date: 22 July 2021
  • Payment End Date: 16 Aug 2021

APSWREIS Vacancy Details

  • Principal Grade-II - 1 Post
  • TGT - 38 Posts
  • Caretaker/Warden - 7 Posts

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Principal Grade-II - Post Graduate Degree (Qualifying Examination) with 1st class (with minimum 60% marks) from any university recognized by University Grants Commission(UGC); B.Ed Degree or equivalent qualification from UGC / NCTE recognized University with a minimum of 50 %marks.
  • TGT - Post Graduate degree (Qualifying Examination) from any University recognized by UGC with not less than 55% marks in the relevant subject; B.Ed., degree or equivalent qualification from UGC / NCTE recognized University with relevant Subject as one of the methods of teaching; Must have passed TET Paper-II conducted by State Government.
  • Caretaker/Warden - Graduation degree (Qualifying Examination) from any University recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC); B.Ed., degree or equivalent qualification from UGC/NCTE recognized University.

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 47 years

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Principal Grade-II - 40,270 - 93,780
  • TGT - 28,940 - 78,910
  • Caretaker/Warden - 21,230 - 63,010

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list.

Download APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Notification

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for APSWREIS Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 August 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 500/-

FAQ

How to apply for APSWREIS Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 August 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the selection criteria for APSWREIS Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list.

What is the age limit required for APSWREIS Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 47 years for the above posts.

What are the online application dates for APSWREIS 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online for Principal/TGT/Caretaker (Warden) from 22 July to 16 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through APSWREIS Recruitment 2021?

A total of 46 vacancies of Principal Grade-II / Trained Graduate Teacher / Caretaker (Warden) will be recruited.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationAPSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 46 Principal/TGT/Caretaker (Warden) Posts, Apply Online
Notification DateJul 22, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 16, 2021
CityGuntur
StateAndhra Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 7 =
Post

Comments