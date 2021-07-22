APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 46 Principal/TGT/Caretaker (Warden) Posts, Apply Online

APSWREIS Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society APSWREIS has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Principal/TGT/Caretaker (Warden). Interested candidates can apply online for the above posts on or before 16 August 2021.
A total of 46 vacancies of Principal Grade-II / Trained Graduate Teacher / Caretaker (Warden) will be recruited. All willing candidates can check the post wise eligibility about the recruitment below.
Important Dates:
- Application Start Date: 22 July 2021
- Last Date of Online Application: 16 August 2021
- Payment Start Date: 22 July 2021
- Payment End Date: 16 Aug 2021
APSWREIS Vacancy Details
- Principal Grade-II - 1 Post
- TGT - 38 Posts
- Caretaker/Warden - 7 Posts
APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Principal Grade-II - Post Graduate Degree (Qualifying Examination) with 1st class (with minimum 60% marks) from any university recognized by University Grants Commission(UGC); B.Ed Degree or equivalent qualification from UGC / NCTE recognized University with a minimum of 50 %marks.
- TGT - Post Graduate degree (Qualifying Examination) from any University recognized by UGC with not less than 55% marks in the relevant subject; B.Ed., degree or equivalent qualification from UGC / NCTE recognized University with relevant Subject as one of the methods of teaching; Must have passed TET Paper-II conducted by State Government.
- Caretaker/Warden - Graduation degree (Qualifying Examination) from any University recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC); B.Ed., degree or equivalent qualification from UGC/NCTE recognized University.
APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 47 years
APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Principal Grade-II - 40,270 - 93,780
- TGT - 28,940 - 78,910
- Caretaker/Warden - 21,230 - 63,010
APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list.
Download APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Notification
How to apply for APSWREIS Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 August 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 500/-