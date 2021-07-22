APSWREIS Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 46 Principal/TGT/Caretaker (Warden) Posts, Apply Online

How to apply for APSWREIS Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 August 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the selection criteria for APSWREIS Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list.

What is the age limit required for APSWREIS Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 47 years for the above posts.

What are the online application dates for APSWREIS 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online for Principal/TGT/Caretaker (Warden) from 22 July to 16 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through APSWREIS Recruitment 2021?

A total of 46 vacancies of Principal Grade-II / Trained Graduate Teacher / Caretaker (Warden) will be recruited.