Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 for Staff Car Driver Posts, Opportunity for 10th pass

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at indiapost.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Postal Circle has been released for recruitment to the post of Staff Car Driver (Original Grade) (General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 9 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 9 August 2021

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Section Officer Group B (Gazetted B) - 32 Posts

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates who have passed 10th are eligible to apply and holding a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles; The candidates having knowledge of Motor Mechanism and experience of heavy and light motor vehicles for at least 3 years are eligible to apply.

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 19900/- (Level 2 in the pay matrix as per 7 CPC)

How to apply for Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, S.K.Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400018 on or before 9 August 2021 through speed post/registered post only. Applications without complete information or without copies of certificates or the applications enclosing copy/copies of the certificates without self-attestation will be rejected straightway without any notice or information.

