Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 51 Paediatrician, General Medicine & Other Posts

Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021 Notification out at chennaicorporation.gov.in for Paediatrician, General Medicine & Other Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit and other posts.

Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021: Chennai Corporation has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialists viz., Obstetrician/ Gynecologist, Pediatrician, Surgeons and General Medicine in GCC Health facilities under National Urban Health Mission. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 22 July 2021

Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Obstetrician/Gynaecologist- 10 Posts

Paediatrician- 12 Posts

General Surgeon - 14 Posts

General Medicine - 15 Posts

Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Obstetrician/Gynaecologist- MD(O&G) or MBBS with DGO.

Paediatrician- MD, (Paediatrics) or MBBS with DCH.

General Surgeon - MBBS with MS.

General Medicine - MBBS with MD.

Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 90,000/-

Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates on the basis of interview.

How to apply for Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications to the Office of the City Health Officer, Public Health Department, Greater Chennai Corporation, Ripon Buildings, Chennai - 600 003 on or before 27 July 2021. The candidates should send their completed application and relevant certificates to the e-mail id gcchealthhr@chennaicorporation.gov.in.

