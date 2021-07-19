Nainital Bank Clerk and MT Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 150 Vacancies, Apply Online @nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank Clerk and MT Recruitment 2021: Nainital Bank has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk and Management Trainee. Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 July 2021. No other mode of application will be accepted.

A total of 150 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process, out of 75 Clerk and 75 for Management Trainee. The selection of the candidates will be done based on online written test and interview. On selection of the candidates based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Officers or Clerical Cadre as the case may be subject to their being medically fit for the assignment. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 July 2021

Tentative Period of exam: Tentatively In the second/ third week of August 2021

Nainital Bank Vacancy Details

Management Trainee - 75 Posts

Clerk - 75 Posts

Nainital Bank Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation/Post Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized University and having a Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Management Trainee - 21 to 27 years

Clerk - 21 to 28 years

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021 Salary

Management Trainee -Lump sum payment of Rs. 30,000.00 per month

Clerk - Pay Scale of Rs. 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920 Plus applicable allowances.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The successful candidates in the Online written test will be called for an interview. On selection of the candidates based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Officers or Clerical Cadre as the case may be subject to their being medically fit for the assignment.

Download Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021

