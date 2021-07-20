Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 for 16 Legal Assistant Posts, Apply Online from 26 July onwards @gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Gujarat High Court Legal Assistant Recruitment 2021: Gujarat High Court has released for recruitment to the post of Legal Assistant, on the establishment of the High Court of Gujarat. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 26 July to 10 August 2021.

Candidates holding a Degree in Law from any University in India or studying in the Fifth Year of a Five Year Law Course, can also apply for the said Post and their final selection would be subject to their passing of the Fifth Year examination of LL.B., prior to their Appointment; Basic Knowledge of Computer Application/Operation. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 July 2021

Last date for submission of application: 10 August 2021

Gujarat High Court Legal Assistant Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Legal Assistant - 16 Posts

Gujarat High Court Legal Assistant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree in Law from any University in India or any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission; Candidates studying in the Fifth Year of a Five Year Law Course, can also apply for the said Post, and their final selection would be subject to their passing of the Fifth Year examination of LL.B., prior to their Appointment; Basic Knowledge of Computer Application / Operation; Acquaintance of vernacular Language.

Gujarat High Court Legal Assistant Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Gujarat High Court Legal Assistant Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 20,000/- per month

Download Gujarat High Court Legal Assistant Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat High Court Legal Assistant Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 August 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks before applying online.