GMRC Recruitment 2021 OUT for Various Posts in Civil, Systems & Other Dept, Apply Online @gujaratmetrorail.com

GMRC Recruitment 2021 Notification released at gujaratmetrorail.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 22, 2021 16:38 IST
GMRC Recruitment 2021

GMRC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts in Civil, Systems, Electrical, Rolling Stock. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode through the link under http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ on or before 20 August 2021.

Candidates who have appeared for interviews conducted by GMRC for the above said posts on an earlier occasion need not send their applications again unless there is a change in the eligibility criteria.

Advt. No.:GMRC/HR/RECT/CIVIL-SER/07‐2021/02

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 20 August 2021

GMRC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Additional General Manager (Civil) - 4 Posts
  • Joint General Manager (Civil) - 3 Posts
  • Sr. Deputy General Manager (Civil) - 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety) - 2 Posts
  • Deputy General Manager (MMI)- 1 Post
  • Manager (Civil) - 1 Post
  • Manager (Architect) - 2 Posts
  • Manager (Multi Modal Integration) - 1 Post

GMRC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Additional General Manager (Civil), Joint General Manager (Civil), Sr. Deputy General Manager (Civil), Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety), Manager (Civil)-Candidate must be B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
  • Deputy General Manager (MMI)- Candidate must be a Bachelor in Planning from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute & Masters in Transport Planning or related field from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute.
  • Manager (Architect), Manager (Multi Modal Integration) - Candidate must be a B.Arch engineering graduate from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute.

GMRC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • General Manager- 55 years
  • Additional General Manager (Civil) - 53 years
  • Joint General Manager (Civil) - 50 years
  • Sr. Deputy General Manager (Civil) -48 years
  • Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety/MMI) - 45 years
  • Manager (Civil/Architect/Multi Modal Integration) - 40 years

GMRC Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • General Manager - 120000‐280000
  • Additional General Manager (Civil) -100000‐260000
  • Joint General Manager (Civil) -90000-240000
  • Sr. Deputy General Manager (Civil) -80000‐220000
  • Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety/MMI) -70000‐200000
  • Manager (Civil/Architect/Multi Modal Integration) - 60000‐180000

How to apply for GMRC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

