GMRC Recruitment 2021 OUT for Various Posts in Civil, Systems & Other Dept, Apply Online @gujaratmetrorail.com

How to apply for GMRC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 August 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

What is the age limit required for GMRC Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between 40 to 55 years for the above posts. Candidates can refer to the above article to know post wise age limit criteria.

What is the qualification required for GMRC Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding a Graduation Degree in the concerned subject can apply to the post. The candidates can refer to the above article to know more details.

What is the last date for submission of application for GMRC Recruitment 2021?

The last date of online application submission is 20 Aug 2021.

How many vacancies are released for GMRC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 45 vacancies will be recruited for recruitment to the various posts in Civil, Systems, Electrical, Rolling Stock.