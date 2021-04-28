DSSSB Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 for Various Posts: Submit Objections from 29 April onwards @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released a notice regarding the activation link of prelims answer key for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Food Safety Officer, Junior Telephone Operator, Steno Keeper and other Posts against the advertisement number 05/20. Candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Tier 1 Exam 2021 for Post Code 94, 97 & 100/20 will be able to download the answer key through the official website of DSSSB from 29 April 2021.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board had conducted the Junior Stenographer English & Store Keeper Exam on 19 April and Fire Operator on 20 April and 22 April, storekeeper and Food Safety Officer on 22 April 2021 while the exam for Junior Stenographer, Junior Telephone Operator and Veterinary Livestock Inspector Exam on 23 April 2021. The answer keys for the aforesaid exams are now uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download DSSSB Tier 1 Answer Keys 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and where to download DSSSB Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 for various posts?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on DSSSB Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 for various posts flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter application number, date of birth and other details.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download DSSSB Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 for various posts and save it for future reference.

Candidates who had appeared in the aforesaid exam for the above posts on the said dates may view the draft answer keys and the file objections if any with respect to these draft answer keys by going to the link given below. The link will be active from 29 April 2021 onwards and will remain available till 3 May 2021.

