DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited Till 30 June, Download DTC Drive Notification @dtc.nic.in

DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Government of Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of Bus Drivers for one year contractual basis. Candidates who are interested for DTC Recruitment 2020 can submit their applications through offline mode on or before 30 June 2020.

The minimum eligibility criteria for DTC Driver Recruitment 2020 in 10th Class Passed. The age of the candidates should not be more than 50 years.

DTC Bus Driver Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 June 2019

DTC Bus Driver 2020 Vacancy Details

Bus Driver Posts

Eligibility Criteria for DTC Bus Driver Posts 2020



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidate should be 10th class passed

Heavy Transport Driver Licence

Age Limit:

50 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for DTC Bus Driver Posts Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates should submit the application form in the prescribed format along with photostate copy of all the documents on all working days (except Saturday, Sunday, Holidays) from 10:00 AM to Delhi Transport Corporation, I.P Estate New Delhi latest by 30 June 2020. The person who was previously engaged in DTC as contractual driver but black-listed/terminated by DTC for any reason whatsoever need not apply.

