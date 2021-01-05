DTE Assam Admit Card 2020-21 for Jr Instructor and Scientific Assistant Today @dte.assam.gov.in, Check Details Here

DTE Assam Admit Card 2020-21: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam is going to release the admit card of written test for the post of Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant, today (05 January 2021,) on its official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. The exam for these posts is scheduled on 17 January 2021 (Sunday). Candidates can download the DTE Assam Admit Card using their application number and date of birth, once released.

DTE Assam will also release the admit card for the post of Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Tech & Non Tech) and other supporting staff such as Senior Instructor, Junior Assistant and Grade 4. The candidates can check DTE Assam Exam Dates and DTE Admit Card Dates for the said posts through the table below:

Post Name Exam Date and Time Admit Card Date Scientific Assistant (Chemistry/Physics) 17 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM 05 January 2021 Junior Instructor 17 January 2021 (Sunday) from 2 PM to 4 PM Jr Assistant 24 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM 06 January 2021 Grade IV 24 January 2021 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 4 PM Assistant Professor Mechanical 18 January 2021 (Monday) from 10 AM to 12 PM 07 January 2021 Assistant Professor Civil 18 January 2021 (Monday) from 2 PM to 4 PM Assistant Professor Medical Electronics 19 January 2021 (Tuesday) from 10 AM to 12 PM Assistant Professor Agricultural Assistant Professor CSE Assistant Professor Instrumentation Assistant Professor Electrical 19 January 2021 (Tuesday) from 2 PM to 4 PM Assistant Professor Food Processing Technology Assistant Professor Electronic and Telecommunication Assistant Professor Mechanical Assistant Professor Mining Assistant Professor Chemistry 20 January 2021 (Wednesday) from 10 AM to 12 PM 07 January 2021 Assistant Professor Humanities Assistant Professor English 20 January 2021 (Wednesday) from 2 PM to 4 PM Assistant Professor Maths Assistant Professor Physics Sr Instructor 21 January 2021 (Thursday) from 10 AM to 12 PM 07 January 2021

As per the official notice, if any candidate not being able to download DTE Admit Card (even after successfully completing all steps such as submission of online application, payment of fee if applicable, uploading of documents as per the notification) may email their details for example name, application number, post applied, parents name etc. to dteassam.dec@gmail.com minimum two days before the test.

DTE Exam and Admit Card Notice