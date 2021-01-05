DTE Assam Admit Card 2020-21 for Jr Instructor and Scientific Assistant Today @dte.assam.gov.in, Check Details Here

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam is going to release the admit card for the post of Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant, today (05 January 2021,) on its official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. Details Here.

Created On: Jan 5, 2021 12:46 IST
Modified On: Jan 5, 2021 12:46 IST
DTE Assam Admit Card 2020-21
DTE Assam Admit Card 2020-21

DTE Assam Admit Card 2020-21: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam is going to release the admit card of written test for the post of Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant, today (05 January 2021,) on its official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. The exam for these posts is scheduled on 17 January 2021 (Sunday). Candidates can download the DTE Assam Admit Card using their application number and date of birth, once released.

DTE Assam will also release the admit card for the post of Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Tech & Non Tech) and other supporting staff such as Senior Instructor, Junior Assistant and Grade 4. The candidates can check DTE Assam Exam Dates and DTE Admit Card Dates for the said posts through the table below:

 

Post Name

Exam Date and Time

Admit Card Date

Scientific Assistant (Chemistry/Physics)

17 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM

05 January 2021

Junior Instructor

17 January 2021 (Sunday) from 2 PM to 4 PM

Jr Assistant

24 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM

06 January 2021

Grade IV

24 January 2021 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 4 PM

Assistant Professor Mechanical

18 January 2021 (Monday) from 10 AM to 12 PM

07 January 2021

Assistant Professor Civil

18 January 2021 (Monday) from 2 PM to 4 PM

Assistant Professor Medical Electronics

19 January 2021 (Tuesday) from 10 AM to 12 PM

Assistant Professor Agricultural

Assistant Professor CSE

Assistant Professor Instrumentation

Assistant Professor Electrical

19 January 2021 (Tuesday) from 2 PM to 4 PM

Assistant Professor Food Processing Technology

Assistant Professor Electronic and Telecommunication

Assistant Professor Mechanical

Assistant Professor Mining

Assistant Professor Chemistry

20 January 2021 (Wednesday) from 10 AM to 12 PM

07 January 2021

Assistant Professor Humanities

Assistant Professor English

20 January 2021 (Wednesday) from 2 PM to 4 PM

Assistant Professor Maths

Assistant Professor Physics

Sr Instructor

21 January 2021 (Thursday) from 10 AM to 12 PM

07 January 2021

As per the official notice, if any candidate not being able to download DTE Admit Card (even after successfully completing all steps such as submission of online application, payment of fee if applicable, uploading of documents as per the notification) may email their details for example name, application number, post applied, parents name etc. to dteassam.dec@gmail.com minimum two days before the test.

DTE Exam and Admit Card Notice
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next