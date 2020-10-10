Sri Aurobindo College 1st Cutoff List Released: Highest Cutoff for B.Com (Hons) @ 95%, Get Course-wise Cut-offs Here

Sri Aurobindo College 1st Cutoff List Released: Sri Aurobindo College, Delhi University has released the first cutoff list for the 2020-21 academic year admissions. Candidates who have applied for the Delhi University undergraduate admissions 2020 can visit the official website of Sri Aurobindo College to get the individual cutoffs set for the different undergraduate programmes.

The Delhi University first cutoff list will include the name of the programme and the cutoffs for each category. The students who are eligible for the admissions in the first round are required to complete the admissions process within the time period provided.

Candidates can check the Sri Aurobindo College first cutoff list 2020 through the link available on the official website. Candidates will also be able to check the DU Admission first cutoff list through the direct link provided below.

Check Sri Aurobindo College 1st Cutoff List Released – Direct Link (Available Now)

The cutoff marks have been divided as per the different categories. Candidates who have applied for the admissions must note that the admissions will be conducted as per the category entered by the students in the online application form of Delhi University.

Students who have qualified the cutoff are also required to complete the verification process and submit the admission fee in the given time period.

According to the cutoff mentioned, the highest cutoff has been set for the B.Com (Hons) programme at 95 percent followed by B.Com with 93 percent and B.A (H) English at 92 percent. Candidates can check the complete pdf through the list provided below.

