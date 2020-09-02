DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme for Aspirants

DU Scholarships 2020: The University of Delhi offers a wide range of scholarships for its students. Candidates aspiring for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the University can also apply for its various scholarships. The DU admission 2020 scholarship scheme entails a wide range of benefits for students in different UG and PG courses. Moreover, the Delhi University scholarship scheme also includes certain scholarships for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The scholarship scheme of DU 2020 admission offers different perks from granting books to financial aid. So, if you are applying for DU admission 2020, you should have a definitive idea of the different scholarships offered by the University and check if you are eligible for the same. Go through the article below to know all about DU 2020 admission scholarships and their application process, eligibility, etc.

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (UG Courses)

The University of Delhi has built a definitive scholarship scheme for UG courses providing various aids. Details Delhi University UG scholarships are provided below. The scholarships mentioned below are applicable for students across all colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, subject to their eligibility.

Scholarship Awardee Eligibility Course Amount in Book Grant Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao Endowment Book-Grant Wards of Delhi University Employees 1st year of 3 year degree course Rs. 100 per month Sh. Prem Prakash Award Wards of Delhi University Employees 1st year of 3 year degree course Rs. 3500 The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union Book-Grant Wards of Delhi University Employees 3 year Degree course Rs. 250 per month The Delhi State Co-operative Union Book-Grant Sons/Daughters/Brothers (dependant) of non-commissioned Defence Personal (resident of Delhi) 1st year in U.G. Rs. 50 per month Pt. Man Mohan Nath Dhar Book-Grant Deserving and Needy Students 1st year U.G./P.G Rs. 100 per month Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Book-Grant Student with the highest marks in the 1st Year with 60% of aggregate marks at leat 2nd Year, extendable to 3rd year of BCA/B.Sc (H) Computer Science Rs. 350 per month Ganga Sant Book-Grant On the basis of Merit and requiring assistance 3 year B.A. (H) Sanskrit/Mathematics any other (H) course Rs. 175 per month Puran Chand Khatri Book-Grant Students from Khatri families 1st year of 3 year degree course Rs. 40 per month Delhi University Women Association Book-Grant Needy and deserving daughters of Jawans 1st year of 3 year degree course Rs. 100 per month Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant On the basis of merit and requiring assistance 1st year B.Sc.(H) Botany, Zoology Rs. 100 per month Prof. J.C. Luthra & Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant On the basis of merit and requiring assistance 1st year B.A.(H) Economics, B.Sc. (H) Botany, Zoology, Physics & Chemistry Rs. 100 per month Satish Batra Memorial Book-Grant On the basis of merit and requiring assistance 1st year B.A. (H/P) with Urdu Rs. 300 per month Dr. S.L. Hora and Smt. V. Hora Endowment Book-Grant On the basis of merit and requiring assistance 1st year/B.Sc. (H) Zoology Rs. 100 per month Shri Moti Lal Kaul Aima Memorial Book-Grant Blind Students 1st year of 3years Degree course Rs. 150 per month Shri Ram Lubhaya Book-Grant Blind Students 1st year of 3years Degree course Rs. 100 per month Vijender Sharmila Chopra Book-Grant Blind Students 1st year of 3years Degree course Rs. 100 per month

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (PG Courses)

The University of Delhi offers scholarships to students enrolled in various postgraduate courses across all faculties and departments. Aspirants can know about the DU PG scholarship scheme below.

Scholarship Awardee Eligibility Course Amount No. Of Scholarships Delhi University & All India Post –Graduate Scholarship On the basis of the recommendations of Selection Committee appointed by the Academic Council 2/3 Year PG course Rs. 400 per month 20 His Holiness The Pope Scholarship On the basis of merit and requiring assistance 1st year of PG course Rs. 150 per month 2

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (Department-Wise)

The various departments at the University of Delhi also offer a wide range of scholarships to its students. Details of the most popular scholarships among the department-wise DU scholarship scheme are provided below.

Scholarship Awardee Eligibility Course Amount Department Hamdard Educational Scholarship in Persian On the basis of merit and requiring assistance 1st year M.A. Rs. 75 per month Persian Datia Darbar Endowment Scholarship in Economics On the basis of merit and requiring assistance 1st year M.A. Rs. 125 per month Economics Post-Graduate Scholarship in Economics On the basis of Special Test conducted for the purpose 1st year M.A. Rs. 400 per month Economics Post-Graduate Scholarship in Commerce On the basis of Special Test conducted for the purpose 1st year M.Com Rs. 400 per month Commerce Shri Raghubeer S. Honi Scholarship EWS students recommended by concerned Selection Committee LL.B. (Ist year) Rs. 1000 per month CLC Dr. Mrs. Shobhana Nayar& Prof. D.P. Nayar Scholarship in Music Economically weaker candidate with highest marks in Class 12 enrolling in the course B.A. (H) Music Rs. 3500 per year Music JLIS Scholarship in B.Lib. Science Student securing 60% marks at least in the 1st Semester Examination of B.Lib. Sc. Course B. Lib. Rs. 260 per month Library & Info. Science Nain Sukh Gauba and Dev Huti Gauba Memorial Scholarship On the basis of merit and requiring assistance (Female Student only) LL.B. (1st year) Rs. 500 per month CLC Dr. Ram Kishore Memorial Scholarship On merit-cum-means basis LL.B. (1st year) Rs. 300 per month CLC C. Rai Barrister of Sialkot Memorial Scholarship On merit-cum-means basis LL.B. Rs. 250 per month Law I/II Manohar Lal Vacher Scholarship On the basis of merit and requiring assistance LL.B. Rs. 450 per month Law I/II, CLC Datta Memorial Scholarship Merit Basis (Student of B.A (H) English of Delhi University) Post Graduate Rs. 1500 per month English Professor K.A. Nagvi Memorial Scholarship On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee M.A.Part-I, Economics Rs. 300 per month Economics Shanti Sharma Scholarship On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee M.A. Economics Rs. 600 per month Economics Ms. Kaushal Gupta Scholarship Economically Weaker Student On the basis of recommendation of Selection Committee M.C.A. Rs. 1500 per month Computer Science Prof. Gurbaksh Singh Scholarship On the basis of academic merit and interview with an additional consideration of the financial needs of the students M.Sc. (Bio. Medical) Rs. 6000 per year ACBR Veena Dua Memorial Scholarship On the basis of merit in Scholarship Test M.A. Sociology (Part-I) Rs. 1200 per month Sociology Professor Balvir & Ranjana Singh Memorial Scholarship On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee M.A. Economics Rs. 400 per month Economics Balmokand Arsh Malsiani Memorial Scholarship On the basis of merit M.A. Urdu Rs. 135 per month Urdu The XVI All India University Tamil Teachers Conference Scholarship On the basis of merit in qualifying exam M.A. Tamil Rs. 150 per month MIL Bhagwat Swaroop Aggarwal Memorial Scholarship On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) Physics from Delhi University M.Sc. Physics Rs. 125 per month Physics Shri Bodhiswar Rai Scholarship On merit-cum-means basis M.A. Economics Rs. 3000 per month Economics Prof. HC Gaur Scholarship On Merit basis to student from EWS category M.Sc./ Ph.D. Bio-Medical Sci. Rs. 4000 per year ACBR The 55th Indian Mathematical Society Annual Conference Scholarship On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) /B.A (H) Mathematics from Delhi University M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics Rs. 250 per month Mathematics Smt. Ramti Devi Goel Memorial Scholarship On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) Chemistry from Delhi University M.Sc. Chem. Part-I Rs. 200 per month Chemistry Dr. Ram Kishore Memorial Scholarship On merit-cum-means basis LL.M. Rs. 250 per month CLC, Law Centre- I/II Shri Shiv Lal Sawhney Scholarship On the basis of recommendation of Selection Committee M.A. Sociology Rs. 20,000 per year Sociology Dr. (Ms.) A Nanda Scholarship On the basis of recommendation of Dean, Faculty of Education M.Ed. Rs. 8000 Education Syndicate Bank Golden Jubilee Book Grant On the basis of merit in B.Com (H) from Delhi University M.Com. (Pre.) Rs. 200 per month Commerce Dr. I.P. Mittal Scholarship On the basis of merit M.Sc. Chemistry Rs. 32,500 per year Chemistry Inder Kohli and Anand Koli Memorial Scholarship On the basis of merit and recommendation of Selection Committee B.E. 1st year Rs. 100 per month Faculty of Technology Manmohan Kishan Kaul Scholarship On the basis of merit and requiring assistance B.E. 1st year Rs. 100 per month Faculty of Technology Sh. Pradeep Gupta Memorial Scholarship On merit-cum-means basis M.A. 1st year Rs. 400 per month Economics Prof. A.N. Ram Scholarship On the basis of merit and requiring assistance M.A. 1st year Rs. 750 per month Economics Smt. Rani Kapoor Memorial Scholarship On the basis of merit and requiring assistance B.E. 1st year Rs. 300 per month Faculty of Technology Smt. Savitri Agnihotri Scholarship On the basis of merit and requiring assistance B.E. 1st year Rs. 100 per month Faculty of Technology

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (Other Scholarships)

In addition to the above mentioned scholarships, students enrolled in the University of Delhi can also apply for certain other scholarships, the details of which are given below.

Scholarship Awardee Eligibility Course Amount No. Of Scholarships South Campus Endowment Scholarship - Category A On the basis of merit, Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges) 1st Year of M.A/ M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C Rs. 250 per month 18 South Campus Endowment Scholarship - Category B Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges) with 60% or more in Part I of M.A/ M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C 2nd Year of M.A/ M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C Rs. 250 per month 18 South Campus Endowment Scholarship - Category C Merit-cum-means Basis, Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges) UG/PG - Arts/ Applied Sciences/ Social Sciences Rs. 250 per month 6 (3 - Applied Sciences, 3 -Arts & Social Sciences) Rotary Club of Delhi, Chanakyapuri Scholarships Merit-cum-means Basis, Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges) PG - Arts/ Applied Sciences/ Social Sciences Rs. 1000 per month 3 (1 - Applied Sciences, 1 - Arts, 1 - Social Sciences)

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Application Process

Candidates who are eligible and wish to apply for the various DU admission 2020 scholarships scheme will be required to fill out the application form for the same. The DU 2020 scholarship forms will be made available on the official website of the University of Delhi. It is important to note hat only students who had secured admission to the University of Delhi (affiliated colleges/departments) will be eligible to fill in the form for DU Admission 2020 scholarship. Applicants must also provide copies of all the necessary documents as specified by the concerned authority along with the scholarship form. Incomplete applications or those lacking the complete set of required documents will be rejected. Applicants must also ensure to submit the DU Admission 2020 scholarship form before the last date specified on the official website as applicants received past due date will not be considered. Candidates are also advised to go through the guidelines for DU Admission 2020 Scholarship scheme before filling in the application for the same.