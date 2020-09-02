DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme for Aspirants

DU Scholarships 2020: The University of Delhi offers a wide range of scholarships for its students. Candidates aspiring for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the University can also apply for its various scholarships. The DU admission 2020 scholarship scheme entails a wide range of benefits for students in different UG and PG courses. Moreover, the Delhi University scholarship scheme also includes certain scholarships for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The scholarship scheme of DU 2020 admission offers different perks from granting books to financial aid. So, if you are applying for DU admission 2020, you should have a definitive idea of the different scholarships offered by the University and check if you are eligible for the same. Go through the article below to know all about DU 2020 admission scholarships and their application process, eligibility, etc.
DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (UG Courses)
The University of Delhi has built a definitive scholarship scheme for UG courses providing various aids. Details Delhi University UG scholarships are provided below. The scholarships mentioned below are applicable for students across all colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, subject to their eligibility.
Scholarship
Awardee Eligibility
Course
Amount in Book Grant
Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao Endowment Book-Grant
Wards of Delhi University Employees
1st year of 3 year degree course
Rs. 100 per month
Sh. Prem Prakash Award
Wards of Delhi University Employees
1st year of 3 year degree course
Rs. 3500
The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union Book-Grant
Wards of Delhi University Employees
3 year Degree course
Rs. 250 per month
The Delhi State Co-operative Union Book-Grant
Sons/Daughters/Brothers (dependant) of non-commissioned Defence Personal (resident of Delhi)
1st year in U.G.
Rs. 50 per month
Pt. Man Mohan Nath Dhar Book-Grant
Deserving and Needy Students
1st year U.G./P.G
Rs. 100 per month
Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Book-Grant
Student with the highest marks in the 1st Year with 60% of aggregate marks at leat
2nd Year, extendable to 3rd year of BCA/B.Sc (H) Computer Science
Rs. 350 per month
Ganga Sant Book-Grant
On the basis of Merit and requiring assistance
3 year B.A. (H) Sanskrit/Mathematics any other (H) course
Rs. 175 per month
Puran Chand Khatri Book-Grant
Students from Khatri families
1st year of 3 year degree course
Rs. 40 per month
Delhi University Women Association Book-Grant
Needy and deserving daughters of Jawans
1st year of 3 year degree course
Rs. 100 per month
Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
1st year B.Sc.(H) Botany, Zoology
Rs. 100 per month
Prof. J.C. Luthra & Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
1st year B.A.(H) Economics, B.Sc. (H) Botany, Zoology, Physics & Chemistry
Rs. 100 per month
Satish Batra Memorial Book-Grant
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
1st year B.A. (H/P) with Urdu
Rs. 300 per month
Dr. S.L. Hora and Smt. V. Hora Endowment Book-Grant
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
1st year/B.Sc. (H) Zoology
Rs. 100 per month
Shri Moti Lal Kaul Aima Memorial Book-Grant
Blind Students
1st year of 3years Degree course
Rs. 150 per month
Shri Ram Lubhaya Book-Grant
Blind Students
1st year of 3years Degree course
Rs. 100 per month
Vijender Sharmila Chopra Book-Grant
Blind Students
1st year of 3years Degree course
Rs. 100 per month
DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (PG Courses)
The University of Delhi offers scholarships to students enrolled in various postgraduate courses across all faculties and departments. Aspirants can know about the DU PG scholarship scheme below.
Scholarship
Awardee Eligibility
Course
Amount
No. Of Scholarships
Delhi University & All India Post –Graduate Scholarship
On the basis of the recommendations of Selection Committee appointed by the Academic Council
2/3 Year PG course
Rs. 400 per month
20
His Holiness The Pope Scholarship
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
1st year of PG course
Rs. 150 per month
2
DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (Department-Wise)
The various departments at the University of Delhi also offer a wide range of scholarships to its students. Details of the most popular scholarships among the department-wise DU scholarship scheme are provided below.
Scholarship
Awardee Eligibility
Course
Amount
Department
Hamdard Educational Scholarship in Persian
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
1st year M.A.
Rs. 75 per month
Persian
Datia Darbar Endowment Scholarship in Economics
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
1st year M.A.
Rs. 125 per month
Economics
Post-Graduate Scholarship in Economics
On the basis of Special Test conducted for the purpose
1st year M.A.
Rs. 400 per month
Economics
Post-Graduate Scholarship in Commerce
On the basis of Special Test conducted for the purpose
1st year M.Com
Rs. 400 per month
Commerce
Shri Raghubeer S. Honi Scholarship
EWS students recommended by concerned Selection Committee
LL.B. (Ist year)
Rs. 1000 per month
CLC
Dr. Mrs. Shobhana Nayar& Prof. D.P. Nayar Scholarship in Music
Economically weaker candidate with highest marks in Class 12 enrolling in the course
B.A. (H) Music
Rs. 3500 per year
Music
JLIS Scholarship in B.Lib. Science
Student securing 60% marks at least in the 1st Semester Examination of B.Lib. Sc. Course
B. Lib.
Rs. 260 per month
Library & Info. Science
Nain Sukh Gauba and Dev Huti Gauba Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance (Female Student only)
LL.B. (1st year)
Rs. 500 per month
CLC
Dr. Ram Kishore Memorial Scholarship
On merit-cum-means basis
LL.B. (1st year)
Rs. 300 per month
CLC
C. Rai Barrister of Sialkot Memorial Scholarship
On merit-cum-means basis
LL.B.
Rs. 250 per month
Law I/II
Manohar Lal Vacher Scholarship
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
LL.B.
Rs. 450 per month
Law I/II, CLC
Datta Memorial Scholarship
Merit Basis (Student of B.A (H) English of Delhi University)
Post Graduate
Rs. 1500 per month
English
Professor K.A. Nagvi Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee
M.A.Part-I, Economics
Rs. 300 per month
Economics
Shanti Sharma Scholarship
On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee
M.A. Economics
Rs. 600 per month
Economics
Ms. Kaushal Gupta Scholarship
Economically Weaker Student On the basis of recommendation of Selection Committee
M.C.A.
Rs. 1500 per month
Computer Science
Prof. Gurbaksh Singh Scholarship
On the basis of academic merit and interview with an additional consideration of the financial needs of the students
M.Sc. (Bio. Medical)
Rs. 6000 per year
ACBR
Veena Dua Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of merit in Scholarship Test
M.A. Sociology (Part-I)
Rs. 1200 per month
Sociology
Professor Balvir & Ranjana Singh Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee
M.A. Economics
Rs. 400 per month
Economics
Balmokand Arsh Malsiani Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of merit
M.A. Urdu
Rs. 135 per month
Urdu
The XVI All India University Tamil Teachers Conference Scholarship
On the basis of merit in qualifying exam
M.A. Tamil
Rs. 150 per month
MIL
Bhagwat Swaroop Aggarwal Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) Physics from Delhi University
M.Sc. Physics
Rs. 125 per month
Physics
Shri Bodhiswar Rai Scholarship
On merit-cum-means basis
M.A. Economics
Rs. 3000 per month
Economics
Prof. HC Gaur Scholarship
On Merit basis to student from EWS category
M.Sc./ Ph.D. Bio-Medical Sci.
Rs. 4000 per year
ACBR
The 55th Indian Mathematical Society Annual Conference Scholarship
On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) /B.A (H) Mathematics from Delhi University
M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics
Rs. 250 per month
Mathematics
Smt. Ramti Devi Goel Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) Chemistry from Delhi University
M.Sc. Chem. Part-I
Rs. 200 per month
Chemistry
Dr. Ram Kishore Memorial Scholarship
On merit-cum-means basis
LL.M.
Rs. 250 per month
CLC, Law Centre- I/II
Shri Shiv Lal Sawhney Scholarship
On the basis of recommendation of Selection Committee
M.A. Sociology
Rs. 20,000 per year
Sociology
Dr. (Ms.) A Nanda Scholarship
On the basis of recommendation of Dean, Faculty of Education
M.Ed.
Rs. 8000
Education
Syndicate Bank Golden Jubilee Book Grant
On the basis of merit in B.Com (H) from Delhi University
M.Com. (Pre.)
Rs. 200 per month
Commerce
Dr. I.P. Mittal Scholarship
On the basis of merit
M.Sc. Chemistry
Rs. 32,500 per year
Chemistry
Inder Kohli and Anand Koli Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of merit and recommendation of Selection Committee
B.E. 1st year
Rs. 100 per month
Faculty of Technology
Manmohan Kishan Kaul Scholarship
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
B.E. 1st year
Rs. 100 per month
Faculty of Technology
Sh. Pradeep Gupta Memorial Scholarship
On merit-cum-means basis
M.A. 1st year
Rs. 400 per month
Economics
Prof. A.N. Ram Scholarship
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
M.A. 1st year
Rs. 750 per month
Economics
Smt. Rani Kapoor Memorial Scholarship
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
B.E. 1st year
Rs. 300 per month
Faculty of Technology
Smt. Savitri Agnihotri Scholarship
On the basis of merit and requiring assistance
B.E. 1st year
Rs. 100 per month
Faculty of Technology
DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (Other Scholarships)
In addition to the above mentioned scholarships, students enrolled in the University of Delhi can also apply for certain other scholarships, the details of which are given below.
Scholarship
Awardee Eligibility
Course
Amount
No. Of Scholarships
South Campus Endowment Scholarship - Category A
On the basis of merit, Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges)
1st Year of M.A/
M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C
|
|
|
|
M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C
2nd Year of M.A/
M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Application Process
Candidates who are eligible and wish to apply for the various DU admission 2020 scholarships scheme will be required to fill out the application form for the same. The DU 2020 scholarship forms will be made available on the official website of the University of Delhi. It is important to note hat only students who had secured admission to the University of Delhi (affiliated colleges/departments) will be eligible to fill in the form for DU Admission 2020 scholarship. Applicants must also provide copies of all the necessary documents as specified by the concerned authority along with the scholarship form. Incomplete applications or those lacking the complete set of required documents will be rejected. Applicants must also ensure to submit the DU Admission 2020 scholarship form before the last date specified on the official website as applicants received past due date will not be considered. Candidates are also advised to go through the guidelines for DU Admission 2020 Scholarship scheme before filling in the application for the same.