Study at Home
Search

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme for Aspirants

The University of Delhi of Delhi offers scholarships to meritorious and deserving students. Candidates applying for admission in can find all about DU Admission 2020Scholarship Scheme here.

Sep 2, 2020 18:52 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme for Aspirants
DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme for Aspirants

DU Scholarships 2020: The University of Delhi offers a wide range of scholarships for its students. Candidates aspiring for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the University can also apply for its various scholarships. The DU admission 2020 scholarship scheme entails a wide range of benefits for students in different UG and PG courses. Moreover, the Delhi University scholarship scheme also includes certain scholarships for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The scholarship scheme of DU 2020 admission offers different perks from granting books to financial aid. So, if you are applying for DU admission 2020, you should have a definitive idea of the different scholarships offered by the University and check if you are eligible for the same. Go through the article below to know all about DU 2020 admission scholarships and their application process, eligibility, etc.

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (UG Courses)

The University of Delhi has built a definitive scholarship scheme for UG courses providing various aids. Details Delhi University UG scholarships are provided below. The scholarships mentioned below are applicable for students across all colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, subject to their eligibility.

Scholarship

Awardee Eligibility

Course

Amount in Book Grant

Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao Endowment Book-Grant

Wards of Delhi University Employees

1st year of 3 year degree course

Rs. 100 per month

Sh. Prem Prakash Award

Wards of Delhi University Employees

1st year of 3 year degree course

Rs. 3500

The Delhi University and College Karamchari Union Book-Grant

Wards of Delhi University Employees

3 year Degree course

Rs. 250 per month

The Delhi State Co-operative Union Book-Grant

Sons/Daughters/Brothers (dependant) of non-commissioned Defence Personal (resident of Delhi)

1st  year in U.G.

Rs. 50 per month

Pt. Man Mohan Nath Dhar Book-Grant

Deserving and Needy Students

1st year U.G./P.G

Rs. 100 per month

Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Book-Grant

Student with the highest marks in the 1st Year with 60% of aggregate marks at leat

2nd Year, extendable to 3rd year of BCA/B.Sc (H) Computer Science

Rs. 350 per month

Ganga Sant Book-Grant

On the basis of Merit and requiring assistance

3 year B.A. (H) Sanskrit/Mathematics any other (H) course

Rs. 175 per month

Puran Chand Khatri Book-Grant

Students from Khatri families

1st year of 3 year degree course

Rs. 40 per month

Delhi University Women Association Book-Grant

Needy and deserving daughters of Jawans

1st year of 3 year degree course

Rs. 100 per month

Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

1st year B.Sc.(H) Botany, Zoology

Rs. 100 per month

Prof. J.C. Luthra & Smt. Kesra Bai Luthra Book-Grant

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

1st year B.A.(H) Economics, B.Sc. (H) Botany, Zoology, Physics & Chemistry

Rs. 100 per month

Satish Batra Memorial Book-Grant

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

1st year B.A. (H/P) with Urdu

Rs. 300 per month

Dr. S.L. Hora and Smt. V. Hora Endowment Book-Grant

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

1st year/B.Sc. (H) Zoology

Rs. 100 per month

Shri Moti Lal Kaul Aima Memorial Book-Grant

Blind Students

1st year of 3years Degree course

Rs. 150 per month

Shri Ram Lubhaya Book-Grant

Blind Students

1st year of 3years Degree course

Rs. 100 per month

Vijender Sharmila Chopra Book-Grant

Blind Students

1st year of 3years Degree course

Rs. 100 per month

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (PG Courses)

The University of Delhi offers scholarships to students enrolled in various postgraduate courses across all faculties and departments. Aspirants can know about the DU PG scholarship scheme below.

Scholarship

Awardee Eligibility

Course

Amount

No. Of Scholarships

Delhi University & All India Post –Graduate Scholarship

On the basis of the recommendations of Selection Committee appointed by the Academic Council

2/3 Year PG course

Rs. 400 per month

20

His Holiness The Pope Scholarship

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

1st year of PG course

Rs. 150 per month

2

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (Department-Wise)

The various departments at the University of Delhi also offer a wide range of scholarships to its students. Details of the most popular scholarships among the department-wise DU scholarship scheme are provided below.

Scholarship

Awardee Eligibility

Course

Amount

Department

Hamdard Educational Scholarship in Persian

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

1st year M.A.

Rs. 75 per month

Persian

Datia Darbar Endowment Scholarship in Economics

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

1st year M.A.

Rs. 125 per month

Economics

Post-Graduate Scholarship in Economics

On the basis of Special Test conducted for the purpose

1st year M.A.

Rs. 400 per month

Economics

Post-Graduate Scholarship in Commerce

On the basis of Special Test conducted for the purpose

1st year M.Com

Rs. 400 per month

Commerce

Shri Raghubeer S. Honi Scholarship

EWS students recommended by concerned Selection Committee

LL.B. (Ist year)

Rs. 1000 per month

CLC

Dr. Mrs. Shobhana Nayar& Prof. D.P. Nayar Scholarship in Music

Economically weaker candidate with highest marks in Class 12 enrolling in the course

B.A. (H) Music

Rs. 3500 per year

Music

JLIS Scholarship in B.Lib. Science

Student securing 60% marks at least in the 1st Semester Examination of B.Lib. Sc. Course

B. Lib.

Rs. 260 per month

Library & Info. Science

Nain Sukh Gauba and Dev Huti Gauba Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance (Female Student only)

LL.B. (1st  year)

Rs. 500 per month

CLC

Dr. Ram Kishore Memorial Scholarship

On merit-cum-means basis

LL.B. (1st  year)

Rs. 300 per month

CLC

C. Rai Barrister of Sialkot Memorial Scholarship

On merit-cum-means basis

LL.B.

Rs. 250 per month

Law I/II

Manohar Lal Vacher Scholarship

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

LL.B.

Rs. 450 per month

Law I/II, CLC

Datta Memorial Scholarship

Merit Basis (Student of B.A (H) English of Delhi University)

Post Graduate

Rs. 1500 per month

English

Professor K.A. Nagvi Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee

M.A.Part-I, Economics

Rs. 300 per month

Economics

Shanti Sharma Scholarship

On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee

M.A. Economics

Rs. 600 per month

Economics

Ms. Kaushal Gupta Scholarship

Economically Weaker Student On the basis of recommendation of Selection Committee

M.C.A.

Rs. 1500 per month

Computer Science

Prof. Gurbaksh Singh Scholarship

On the basis of academic merit and interview with an additional consideration of the financial needs of the students

M.Sc. (Bio. Medical)

Rs. 6000 per year

ACBR

Veena Dua Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of merit in Scholarship Test

M.A. Sociology (Part-I)

Rs. 1200 per month

Sociology

Professor Balvir & Ranjana Singh Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of recommendation of Scholarships Committee

M.A. Economics

Rs. 400 per month

Economics

Balmokand Arsh Malsiani Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of merit

M.A. Urdu

Rs. 135 per month

Urdu

The XVI All India University Tamil Teachers Conference Scholarship

On the basis of merit in qualifying exam

M.A. Tamil

Rs. 150 per month

MIL

Bhagwat Swaroop Aggarwal Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) Physics from Delhi University

M.Sc. Physics

Rs. 125 per month

Physics

Shri Bodhiswar Rai Scholarship

On merit-cum-means basis

M.A. Economics

Rs. 3000 per month

Economics

Prof. HC Gaur Scholarship

On Merit basis to student from EWS category

M.Sc./ Ph.D. Bio-Medical Sci.

Rs. 4000 per year

ACBR

The 55th Indian Mathematical Society Annual Conference Scholarship

On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) /B.A (H) Mathematics from Delhi University

M.A./M.Sc. Mathematics

Rs. 250 per month

Mathematics

Smt. Ramti Devi Goel Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of merit in B.Sc (H) Chemistry from Delhi University

M.Sc. Chem. Part-I

Rs. 200 per month

Chemistry

Dr. Ram Kishore Memorial Scholarship

On merit-cum-means basis

LL.M.

Rs. 250 per month

CLC, Law Centre- I/II

Shri Shiv Lal Sawhney Scholarship

On the basis of recommendation of Selection Committee

M.A. Sociology

Rs. 20,000 per year

Sociology

Dr. (Ms.) A Nanda Scholarship

On the basis of recommendation of Dean, Faculty of Education

M.Ed.

Rs. 8000

Education

Syndicate Bank Golden Jubilee Book Grant

On the basis of merit in B.Com (H) from Delhi University

M.Com. (Pre.)

Rs. 200 per month

Commerce

Dr. I.P. Mittal Scholarship

On the basis of merit

M.Sc. Chemistry

Rs. 32,500 per year

Chemistry

Inder Kohli and Anand Koli Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of merit and recommendation of Selection Committee

B.E. 1st year

Rs. 100 per month

Faculty of Technology

Manmohan Kishan Kaul Scholarship

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

B.E. 1st year

Rs. 100 per month

Faculty of Technology

Sh. Pradeep Gupta Memorial Scholarship

On merit-cum-means basis

M.A. 1st year

Rs. 400 per month

Economics

Prof. A.N. Ram Scholarship

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

M.A. 1st year

Rs. 750 per month

Economics

Smt. Rani Kapoor Memorial Scholarship

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

B.E. 1st year

Rs. 300 per month

Faculty of Technology

Smt. Savitri Agnihotri Scholarship

On the basis of merit and requiring assistance

B.E. 1st year

Rs. 100 per month

Faculty of Technology

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Scheme (Other Scholarships)

In addition to the above mentioned scholarships, students enrolled in the University of Delhi can also apply for certain other scholarships, the details of which are given below.

Scholarship

Awardee Eligibility

Course

Amount

No. Of Scholarships

South Campus Endowment Scholarship - Category A

On the basis of merit, Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges)

1st Year of M.A/

M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C

Rs. 250 per month

18

South Campus Endowment Scholarship - Category B

Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges) with 60% or more in Part I of M.A/

M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C

2nd Year of M.A/

M.Sc/M.B.E/M.F.C

Rs. 250 per month

18

South Campus Endowment Scholarship - Category C

Merit-cum-means Basis, Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges)

UG/PG - Arts/ Applied Sciences/ Social Sciences

Rs. 250 per month

6 (3 - Applied Sciences, 3 -Arts & Social Sciences)

Rotary Club of Delhi, Chanakyapuri Scholarships

Merit-cum-means Basis, Students enrolled in South Campus (including affiliated colleges)

PG - Arts/ Applied Sciences/ Social Sciences

Rs. 1000 per month

3 (1 - Applied Sciences, 1 - Arts, 1 - Social Sciences)

DU Admission 2020: Scholarship Application Process

Candidates who are eligible and wish to apply for the various DU admission 2020 scholarships scheme will be required to fill out the application form for the same. The DU 2020 scholarship forms will be made available on the official website of the University of Delhi. It is important to note hat only students who had secured admission to the University of Delhi (affiliated colleges/departments) will be eligible to fill in the form for DU Admission 2020 scholarship. Applicants must also provide copies of all the necessary documents as specified by the concerned authority along with the scholarship form. Incomplete applications or those lacking the complete set of required documents will be rejected. Applicants must also ensure to submit the DU Admission 2020 scholarship form before the last date specified on the official website as applicants received past due date will not be considered. Candidates are also advised to go through the guidelines for DU Admission 2020 Scholarship scheme before filling in the application for the same.

Related Stories