DU Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 78 Teaching Staff Posts in Miranda House, Check Eligibility

University of Delhi (DU) has invited online application for the 78 Assistant Processor Posts on its official website.

DU Teaching Staff Recruitment 2022: University of Delhi has released the notification for recruitment to the 78 Assistant Processor Posts in Miranda House. Eligible and Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 18 October 2022 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

In a bid to apply for DU Teaching Staff Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification.



Notification Details DU Teaching Staff Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No MH/Teaching (2022-23)/T/260/2022 Date 28.09.2022

Important Dates DU Teaching Staff Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 October 2022 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details DU Teaching Staff Recruitment 2022:

Teaching Staff

Department wise Posts

Bengali-03

Botany-04

Chemistry-08

Computer Science-03

Economics-03

Elementary Education-07

English-03

Geography-06

Hindi-04

History-05

Mathematics-05

Philosophy-01

Physical Education-01

Physics-12

Political Science-03

Sanskrit-01

Sociology-04

Zoology-5

Eligibility Criteria DU Teaching Staff Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Check the official website for details about the educational qualification/eligibility/experience/age limit and others.

Pay Level DU Teaching Staff Recruitment 2022:

Academic Level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57,700/- of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

