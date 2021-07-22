DUET 2021 Participating Colleges: Get Complete List of Colleges Accepting DUET UG & PG Scores

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Appearing for DUET 2021? Know all the colleges accepting DUET UG and PG scores here.

Created On: Jul 22, 2021 11:04 IST
Modified On: Jul 22, 2021 16:05 IST
DUET 2021 Participating Colleges: A number of affiliated colleges offer admission to the University of Delhi’s UG and PG courses on the basis of DUET 2021 scores. Candidates who are appearing for the Delhi University Entrance Test conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can find a complete list of DUET 2021 participating colleges here. The DUET 2021 participating institutes for undergraduate courses are included under Faculty of Education, Applied Social Sciences and Humanities, Cluster Innovation Centre, Social Sciences, Interdisciplinary & Applied Sciences, Music and Fine Arts, and Applied Social Sciences and Humanities while for the postgraduate courses individual departments for each course offer 50% seats through DUET. The National Testing Agency will conduct DUET 2021 in the online mode as a Computer-based test. For complete details about the participating colleges of DUET 2021, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

DUET 2021 Participating Colleges - UG Courses

The list of DUET 2021 participating colleges for UG courses and the associated faculty are provided in the table below.

Courses

DUET 2021 Participating Institutes

Faculty

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

Cluster Innovation Centre

Cluster Innovation Centre

B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences

Cluster Innovation Centre

Cluster Innovation Centre

B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics

l  Aryabhatta College

l  Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

l  College of Vocational Studies

l  Gargi College

l  Lakshmibai College

l  Maharaja Agarasen College

l  Shivaji College

l  Sri Guru Gobind College of Commerce

l  Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

l  Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences

Faculty of Interdisciplinary & Applied Sciences

B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication

Indraprastha College for Women

Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities

Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism

Delhi School of Journalism

Faculty of Social Sciences

Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Hindustani MusicVocal/Instrumental (Sitar/Sarod/Guitar/Violin/Santoor)

Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Carnatic Music- Vocal/Instrumental (Veena/ Violin)

Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Percussion Music (Tabla/Pakhawaj)

Faculty of Music and Fine Arts

Faculty of Music and Fine Arts

Bachelor of Elementary Education

l  Aditi Mahavidyalaya

l  Gargi College

l  Institute of Home Economics

l  Jesus and Mary College

l  Lady Shri Ram College for Women

l  Mata Sundri College for Women

l  Miranda House

l  Shyama Prasad Mukherji College

Faculty of Education

Bachelor of Management Studies

l  Aryabhatta College College of Vocational Studies

l  Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Keshav Mahavidyalaya

l  Ram Lal Anand College

l  Ramanujan College

l  Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

l  Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

l  Sri Guru Gobind College of Commerce

 

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

l  Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women

l  Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business

 

DU Colleges accepting DUET Scores for PG Courses

The individual departments and the associated colleges accepting the DUET 2021 scores for postgraduate admissions is provided below.

Courses

Department

DUET 2021 Participating Colleges

M.Sc Informatics

Institute of Informatics & Communication

Institute of Informatics and Communication

M.Sc Electronics

Electronics

Department of Electronics

M Tech Microwave Electronics

Electronics Science

Department of Electronics

LLB and LLM

Law

Faculty of Law

M.Ed

Education

Central Institute of Education

BEd (Special Education: Visual Impairment

Education

Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education

BEd (Special Education: Mental Retardation)

Education

Lady Irwin College

B.Ed

Education

l  Central Institute of Education

l  Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women

l  Maharshi Valmiki College of Education

l  Lady Irwin College

M.Com

Commerce

l  Hindu College

l  Shri Ram College of Commerce

l  Hans Raj College

l  Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

l  Ramjas College

l  Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

l  Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

l  Deshbandhu College

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  Rajdhani College

l  Motilal Nehru College

l  Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College

l  P.G.D.A.V. College

l  Janki Devi Memorial College

MSc Genetics

Genetics

Department of Genetics

M.Sc Biochemistry

Biochemistry

Department of Biochemistry

MSc Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology

Plant Molecular Biology

Department of Plant Molecular Biology

Master of Physical Education (MPED)

Physical Education & Sports Sciences

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences

MA Buddhist Studies

Buddhist Studies

Department of Buddhist Studies

MA Linguistics

Linguistics

Department of Linguistics

MA Hindi

Hindi

l  Daulat Ram College

l  Hindu College

l  Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

l  Ramjas College

l  Hans Raj College

l  Indraprastha College for Women

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Miranda House

l  Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College

l  Rajdhani College

l  Shivaji College

l  Mata Sundri College for Women

l  Bharati College

l  Motilal Nehru College

l  Jesus & Mary College

l  Swami Shraddhanand College

l  Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women

l  Lady Shri Ram College for Women

l  P.G.D.A.V. College

l  Sri Aurobindo College

l  Vivekanand College

l  Kamala Nehru College

l  Kalindi College

MA Russian Studies

Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies

Department of Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies

MA Arabic

Arabic

Zakir Husain Delhi College

MA Spanish

Spanish

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

MA German

German

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

MA French

French

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

MA Italian

Italian

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies

MA Philosophy

Philosophy

l  Hindu College

l  Lady Shri Ram College for Women

l  Miranda House

l  Indraprastha College for Women

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  Lakshmibai College

l  Janki Devi Memorial College

l  Kamala Nehru College

l  Ramjas College

MA Psychology

Psychology

l  Daulat Ram College

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  Indraprastha College for Women

MA English

English

l  Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College

l  Miranda House

l  Deshbandhu College

l  Hindu CollegeHans Raj College

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Ramjas College

l  Jesus & Mary College

l  Gargi College

l  Sri Venkateswara College

l  Indraprastha College for Women

l  Janki Devi Memorial College

l  Daulat Ram College

l  Kamala Nehru College

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

l  Dyal Singh College

l  Rajdhani College

MA East Asian Studies

East Asian Studies

Department of East Asian Studies

MA Japanese

East Asian Studies

Department of East Asian Studies

MA Lifelong Learning & Extension

Adult Continuing Education & Extension

Department of Adult Continuing Education & Extension

MA Social Work

Social Work

Department of Social Work

MA Economics

Economics

Department of Economics

MA Geography

Geography

Delhi School of Economics

MA History

History

l  Miranda House

l  Hindu College

l  Ramjas College

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Lady Shri Ram College for Women

l  Sri Venkateswara College

l  Daulat Ram College

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  Indraprastha College for Women

l  Kamala Nehru College

l  Janki Devi Memorial College

l  South Campus

l  Rajdhani College

MA Political Science

Political Science

l  Hindu College

l  Ramjas College

l  Lady Shri Ram College for Women

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

l  Motilal Nehru College

l  Satyawati College

l  Daulat Ram College

l  Indraprastha College for Women

l  Gargi College

l  Shivaji College

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  Motilal Nehru College

l  Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College

l  P.G.D.A.V. College

l  Maitreyi College

l  Kalindi College

l  Kamla Nehru College

l  Deshbandhu College

l  Mata Sundri College for Women

l  Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women

l  Lakshmibai College

l  Janki Devi Memorial College

MA Sociology

Sociology

Delhi School of Economics

M.Sc Operational Research

Operational Research

l  Hindu College

l  Hans Raj College

l  South Campus

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Indraprastha College for Women

l  Ramjas College

MA/M.Sc Applied Operational Research

M.Sc Computer Science

Computer Science

Department of Computer Science

MA/M.Sc Statistics

Statistics

l  Hindu College

l  Ramjas College

l  Lady Shri Ram College for Women

l  Sri Venkateswara College

M.Sc Mathematics

Mathematics

l  Dyal Singh College

l  Janki Devi Memorial College

l  Hindu College

l  Lady Shri Ram College for Women

l  Miranda House

l  Hans Raj College

l  Ramjas College

l  Indraprastha College for Women

l  Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  P.G.D.A.V. College

l  Maitreyi College

l  Sri Venkateswara College

M.Sc Mathematics Education

Mathematics

Cluster Innovation Center

M.Sc Forensic Science

Anthropology

Department of Anthropology

M.Sc Anthropology

 

l  Miranda House

l  Hans Raj College

M.Sc/Integrated Biomedical Sciences

Biomedical Research Centre (ACBR)

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research

M.A/M.Sc Environmental Studies

Environmental Studies

Department of Environmental Studies

M.Sc Microbiology

Microbiology

Department of Microbiology

M.Sc Genetics

Genetics

Department of Genetics

M.Sc Zoology

Zoology

l  Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

l  Hindu College

l  Hans Raj College

l  Sri Venkateswara College

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Miranda House

M.Sc Botany

Botany

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Miranda House

l  Hindu College

l  Hans Raj College

l  Ramjas College

l  Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

M.Sc Chemistry

Chemistry

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Ramjas College

l  Miranda House

l  Hindu College

l  Sri Venkateswara College

l  Zakir Husain Delhi College

l  Acharya Narendra Dev College

l  Gargi College

M.Sc Physics

Physics

l  Miranda House

l  Hindu College

l  Kirori Mal College

l  Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College

l  Sri Venkateswara College

DUET Exam Pattern

The National Testing Agency conducts DUET for screening of candidates for admission to UG and PG courses offered by the University. DUET 2021 exam pattern will be shared soon. However, until last year, the DUET exam was being conducted for a duration of 2 hours and comprise of MCQ-type questions (a total of 100 questions). For every correct answer, candidates were awarded four marks while a negative marking of -1 for every incorrect answer is there.

