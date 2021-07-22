DUET 2021 Participating Colleges: Get Complete List of Colleges Accepting DUET UG & PG Scores

DUET 2021 Participating Colleges: A number of affiliated colleges offer admission to the University of Delhi’s UG and PG courses on the basis of DUET 2021 scores. Candidates who are appearing for the Delhi University Entrance Test conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can find a complete list of DUET 2021 participating colleges here. The DUET 2021 participating institutes for undergraduate courses are included under Faculty of Education, Applied Social Sciences and Humanities, Cluster Innovation Centre, Social Sciences, Interdisciplinary & Applied Sciences, Music and Fine Arts, and Applied Social Sciences and Humanities while for the postgraduate courses individual departments for each course offer 50% seats through DUET. The National Testing Agency will conduct DUET 2021 in the online mode as a Computer-based test. For complete details about the participating colleges of DUET 2021, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

DUET 2021 Participating Colleges - UG Courses

The list of DUET 2021 participating colleges for UG courses and the associated faculty are provided in the table below.

Courses DUET 2021 Participating Institutes Faculty B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) Cluster Innovation Centre Cluster Innovation Centre B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences Cluster Innovation Centre Cluster Innovation Centre B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics l Aryabhatta College l Bhim Rao Ambedkar College l College of Vocational Studies l Gargi College l Lakshmibai College l Maharaja Agarasen College l Shivaji College l Sri Guru Gobind College of Commerce l Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College l Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences Faculty of Interdisciplinary & Applied Sciences B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication Indraprastha College for Women Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism Delhi School of Journalism Faculty of Social Sciences Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Hindustani MusicVocal/Instrumental (Sitar/Sarod/Guitar/Violin/Santoor) Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Carnatic Music- Vocal/Instrumental (Veena/ Violin) Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Percussion Music (Tabla/Pakhawaj) Faculty of Music and Fine Arts Faculty of Music and Fine Arts Bachelor of Elementary Education l Aditi Mahavidyalaya l Gargi College l Institute of Home Economics l Jesus and Mary College l Lady Shri Ram College for Women l Mata Sundri College for Women l Miranda House l Shyama Prasad Mukherji College Faculty of Education Bachelor of Management Studies l Aryabhatta College College of Vocational Studies l Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Keshav Mahavidyalaya l Ram Lal Anand College l Ramanujan College l Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women l Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies l Sri Guru Gobind College of Commerce Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) l Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women l Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business

DU Colleges accepting DUET Scores for PG Courses

The individual departments and the associated colleges accepting the DUET 2021 scores for postgraduate admissions is provided below.

Courses Department DUET 2021 Participating Colleges M.Sc Informatics Institute of Informatics & Communication Institute of Informatics and Communication M.Sc Electronics Electronics Department of Electronics M Tech Microwave Electronics Electronics Science Department of Electronics LLB and LLM Law Faculty of Law M.Ed Education Central Institute of Education BEd (Special Education: Visual Impairment Education Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education BEd (Special Education: Mental Retardation) Education Lady Irwin College B.Ed Education l Central Institute of Education l Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women l Maharshi Valmiki College of Education l Lady Irwin College M.Com Commerce l Hindu College l Shri Ram College of Commerce l Hans Raj College l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College l Ramjas College l Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce l Shaheed Bhagat Singh College l Deshbandhu College l Zakir Husain Delhi College l Rajdhani College l Motilal Nehru College l Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College l P.G.D.A.V. College l Janki Devi Memorial College MSc Genetics Genetics Department of Genetics M.Sc Biochemistry Biochemistry Department of Biochemistry MSc Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology Plant Molecular Biology Department of Plant Molecular Biology Master of Physical Education (MPED) Physical Education & Sports Sciences Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences MA Buddhist Studies Buddhist Studies Department of Buddhist Studies MA Linguistics Linguistics Department of Linguistics MA Hindi Hindi l Daulat Ram College l Hindu College l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College l Ramjas College l Hans Raj College l Indraprastha College for Women l Kirori Mal College l Miranda House l Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College l Rajdhani College l Shivaji College l Mata Sundri College for Women l Bharati College l Motilal Nehru College l Jesus & Mary College l Swami Shraddhanand College l Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women l Lady Shri Ram College for Women l P.G.D.A.V. College l Sri Aurobindo College l Vivekanand College l Kamala Nehru College l Kalindi College MA Russian Studies Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies Department of Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies MA Arabic Arabic Zakir Husain Delhi College MA Spanish Spanish Department of Germanic and Romance Studies MA German German Department of Germanic and Romance Studies MA French French Department of Germanic and Romance Studies MA Italian Italian Department of Germanic and Romance Studies MA Philosophy Philosophy l Hindu College l Lady Shri Ram College for Women l Miranda House l Indraprastha College for Women l Zakir Husain Delhi College l Lakshmibai College l Janki Devi Memorial College l Kamala Nehru College l Ramjas College MA Psychology Psychology l Daulat Ram College l Zakir Husain Delhi College l Indraprastha College for Women MA English English l Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College l Miranda House l Deshbandhu College l Hindu CollegeHans Raj College l Kirori Mal College l Ramjas College l Jesus & Mary College l Gargi College l Sri Venkateswara College l Indraprastha College for Women l Janki Devi Memorial College l Daulat Ram College l Kamala Nehru College l Zakir Husain Delhi College l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College l Dyal Singh College l Rajdhani College MA East Asian Studies East Asian Studies Department of East Asian Studies MA Japanese East Asian Studies Department of East Asian Studies MA Lifelong Learning & Extension Adult Continuing Education & Extension Department of Adult Continuing Education & Extension MA Social Work Social Work Department of Social Work MA Economics Economics Department of Economics MA Geography Geography Delhi School of Economics MA History History l Miranda House l Hindu College l Ramjas College l Kirori Mal College l Lady Shri Ram College for Women l Sri Venkateswara College l Daulat Ram College l Zakir Husain Delhi College l Indraprastha College for Women l Kamala Nehru College l Janki Devi Memorial College l South Campus l Rajdhani College MA Political Science Political Science l Hindu College l Ramjas College l Lady Shri Ram College for Women l Kirori Mal College l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College l Motilal Nehru College l Satyawati College l Daulat Ram College l Indraprastha College for Women l Gargi College l Shivaji College l Zakir Husain Delhi College l Motilal Nehru College l Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College l P.G.D.A.V. College l Maitreyi College l Kalindi College l Kamla Nehru College l Deshbandhu College l Mata Sundri College for Women l Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women l Lakshmibai College l Janki Devi Memorial College MA Sociology Sociology Delhi School of Economics M.Sc Operational Research Operational Research l Hindu College l Hans Raj College l South Campus l Kirori Mal College l Indraprastha College for Women l Ramjas College MA/M.Sc Applied Operational Research M.Sc Computer Science Computer Science Department of Computer Science MA/M.Sc Statistics Statistics l Hindu College l Ramjas College l Lady Shri Ram College for Women l Sri Venkateswara College M.Sc Mathematics Mathematics l Dyal Singh College l Janki Devi Memorial College l Hindu College l Lady Shri Ram College for Women l Miranda House l Hans Raj College l Ramjas College l Indraprastha College for Women l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College l Zakir Husain Delhi College l Zakir Husain Delhi College l P.G.D.A.V. College l Maitreyi College l Sri Venkateswara College M.Sc Mathematics Education Mathematics Cluster Innovation Center M.Sc Forensic Science Anthropology Department of Anthropology M.Sc Anthropology l Miranda House l Hans Raj College M.Sc/Integrated Biomedical Sciences Biomedical Research Centre (ACBR) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research M.A/M.Sc Environmental Studies Environmental Studies Department of Environmental Studies M.Sc Microbiology Microbiology Department of Microbiology M.Sc Genetics Genetics Department of Genetics M.Sc Zoology Zoology l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College l Hindu College l Hans Raj College l Sri Venkateswara College l Kirori Mal College l Miranda House M.Sc Botany Botany l Kirori Mal College l Miranda House l Hindu College l Hans Raj College l Ramjas College l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College M.Sc Chemistry Chemistry l Kirori Mal College l Ramjas College l Miranda House l Hindu College l Sri Venkateswara College l Zakir Husain Delhi College l Acharya Narendra Dev College l Gargi College M.Sc Physics Physics l Miranda House l Hindu College l Kirori Mal College l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College l Sri Venkateswara College

DUET Exam Pattern

The National Testing Agency conducts DUET for screening of candidates for admission to UG and PG courses offered by the University. DUET 2021 exam pattern will be shared soon. However, until last year, the DUET exam was being conducted for a duration of 2 hours and comprise of MCQ-type questions (a total of 100 questions). For every correct answer, candidates were awarded four marks while a negative marking of -1 for every incorrect answer is there.