DUET 2021 Participating Colleges: Get Complete List of Colleges Accepting DUET UG & PG Scores

DUET 2021 Participating Colleges: A number of affiliated colleges offer admission to the University of Delhi’s UG and PG courses on the basis of DUET 2021 scores. Candidates who are appearing for the Delhi University Entrance Test conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can find a complete list of DUET 2021 participating colleges here. The DUET 2021 participating institutes for undergraduate courses are included under Faculty of Education, Applied Social Sciences and Humanities, Cluster Innovation Centre, Social Sciences, Interdisciplinary & Applied Sciences, Music and Fine Arts, and Applied Social Sciences and Humanities while for the postgraduate courses individual departments for each course offer 50% seats through DUET. The National Testing Agency will conduct DUET 2021 in the online mode as a Computer-based test. For complete details about the participating colleges of DUET 2021, candidates are advised to go through the article below.
DUET 2021 Participating Colleges - UG Courses
The list of DUET 2021 participating colleges for UG courses and the associated faculty are provided in the table below.
|
Courses
|
DUET 2021 Participating Institutes
|
Faculty
|
B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)
|
Cluster Innovation Centre
|
Cluster Innovation Centre
|
B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences
|
Cluster Innovation Centre
|
Cluster Innovation Centre
|
B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics
|
l Aryabhatta College
l Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
l College of Vocational Studies
l Gargi College
l Lakshmibai College
l Maharaja Agarasen College
l Shivaji College
l Sri Guru Gobind College of Commerce
l Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
l Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|
Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities
|
Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports
|
Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences
|
Faculty of Interdisciplinary & Applied Sciences
|
B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication
|
Indraprastha College for Women
|
Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities
|
Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism
|
Delhi School of Journalism
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Hindustani MusicVocal/Instrumental (Sitar/Sarod/Guitar/Violin/Santoor)
Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Carnatic Music- Vocal/Instrumental (Veena/ Violin)
Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) in Percussion Music (Tabla/Pakhawaj)
|
Faculty of Music and Fine Arts
|
Faculty of Music and Fine Arts
|
Bachelor of Elementary Education
|
l Aditi Mahavidyalaya
l Gargi College
l Institute of Home Economics
l Jesus and Mary College
l Lady Shri Ram College for Women
l Mata Sundri College for Women
l Miranda House
l Shyama Prasad Mukherji College
|
Faculty of Education
|
Bachelor of Management Studies
|
l Aryabhatta College College of Vocational Studies
l Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Keshav Mahavidyalaya
l Ram Lal Anand College
l Ramanujan College
l Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
l Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies
l Sri Guru Gobind College of Commerce
|
|
Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)
|
l Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
l Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business
|
DU Colleges accepting DUET Scores for PG Courses
The individual departments and the associated colleges accepting the DUET 2021 scores for postgraduate admissions is provided below.
|
Courses
|
Department
|
DUET 2021 Participating Colleges
|
M.Sc Informatics
|
Institute of Informatics & Communication
|
Institute of Informatics and Communication
|
M.Sc Electronics
|
Electronics
|
Department of Electronics
|
M Tech Microwave Electronics
|
Electronics Science
|
Department of Electronics
|
LLB and LLM
|
Law
|
Faculty of Law
|
M.Ed
|
Education
|
Central Institute of Education
|
BEd (Special Education: Visual Impairment
|
Education
|
Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education
|
BEd (Special Education: Mental Retardation)
|
Education
|
Lady Irwin College
|
B.Ed
|
Education
|
l Central Institute of Education
l Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
l Maharshi Valmiki College of Education
l Lady Irwin College
|
M.Com
|
Commerce
|
l Hindu College
l Shri Ram College of Commerce
l Hans Raj College
l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
l Ramjas College
l Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
l Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
l Deshbandhu College
l Zakir Husain Delhi College
l Rajdhani College
l Motilal Nehru College
l Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College
l P.G.D.A.V. College
l Janki Devi Memorial College
|
MSc Genetics
|
Genetics
|
Department of Genetics
|
M.Sc Biochemistry
|
Biochemistry
|
Department of Biochemistry
|
MSc Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology
|
Plant Molecular Biology
|
Department of Plant Molecular Biology
|
Master of Physical Education (MPED)
|
Physical Education & Sports Sciences
|
Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences
|
MA Buddhist Studies
|
Buddhist Studies
|
Department of Buddhist Studies
|
MA Linguistics
|
Linguistics
|
Department of Linguistics
|
MA Hindi
|
Hindi
|
l Daulat Ram College
l Hindu College
l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
l Ramjas College
l Hans Raj College
l Indraprastha College for Women
l Kirori Mal College
l Miranda House
l Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College
l Rajdhani College
l Shivaji College
l Mata Sundri College for Women
l Bharati College
l Motilal Nehru College
l Jesus & Mary College
l Swami Shraddhanand College
l Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
l Lady Shri Ram College for Women
l P.G.D.A.V. College
l Sri Aurobindo College
l Vivekanand College
l Kamala Nehru College
l Kalindi College
|
MA Russian Studies
|
Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies
|
Department of Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies
|
MA Arabic
|
Arabic
|
Zakir Husain Delhi College
|
MA Spanish
|
Spanish
|
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
|
MA German
|
German
|
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
|
MA French
|
French
|
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
|
MA Italian
|
Italian
|
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
|
MA Philosophy
|
Philosophy
|
l Hindu College
l Lady Shri Ram College for Women
l Miranda House
l Indraprastha College for Women
l Zakir Husain Delhi College
l Lakshmibai College
l Janki Devi Memorial College
l Kamala Nehru College
l Ramjas College
|
MA Psychology
|
Psychology
|
l Daulat Ram College
l Zakir Husain Delhi College
l Indraprastha College for Women
|
MA English
|
English
|
l Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College
l Miranda House
l Deshbandhu College
l Hindu CollegeHans Raj College
l Kirori Mal College
l Ramjas College
l Jesus & Mary College
l Gargi College
l Sri Venkateswara College
l Indraprastha College for Women
l Janki Devi Memorial College
l Daulat Ram College
l Kamala Nehru College
l Zakir Husain Delhi College
l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
l Dyal Singh College
l Rajdhani College
|
MA East Asian Studies
|
East Asian Studies
|
Department of East Asian Studies
|
MA Japanese
|
East Asian Studies
|
Department of East Asian Studies
|
MA Lifelong Learning & Extension
|
Adult Continuing Education & Extension
|
Department of Adult Continuing Education & Extension
|
MA Social Work
|
Social Work
|
Department of Social Work
|
MA Economics
|
Economics
|
Department of Economics
|
MA Geography
|
Geography
|
Delhi School of Economics
|
MA History
|
History
|
l Miranda House
l Hindu College
l Ramjas College
l Kirori Mal College
l Lady Shri Ram College for Women
l Sri Venkateswara College
l Daulat Ram College
l Zakir Husain Delhi College
l Indraprastha College for Women
l Kamala Nehru College
l Janki Devi Memorial College
l South Campus
l Rajdhani College
|
MA Political Science
|
Political Science
|
l Hindu College
l Ramjas College
l Lady Shri Ram College for Women
l Kirori Mal College
l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
l Motilal Nehru College
l Satyawati College
l Daulat Ram College
l Indraprastha College for Women
l Gargi College
l Shivaji College
l Zakir Husain Delhi College
l Motilal Nehru College
l Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College
l P.G.D.A.V. College
l Maitreyi College
l Kalindi College
l Kamla Nehru College
l Deshbandhu College
l Mata Sundri College for Women
l Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
l Lakshmibai College
l Janki Devi Memorial College
|
MA Sociology
|
Sociology
|
Delhi School of Economics
|
M.Sc Operational Research
|
Operational Research
|
l Hindu College
l Hans Raj College
l South Campus
l Kirori Mal College
l Indraprastha College for Women
l Ramjas College
|
MA/M.Sc Applied Operational Research
|
M.Sc Computer Science
|
Computer Science
|
Department of Computer Science
|
MA/M.Sc Statistics
|
Statistics
|
l Hindu College
l Ramjas College
l Lady Shri Ram College for Women
l Sri Venkateswara College
|
M.Sc Mathematics
|
Mathematics
|
l Dyal Singh College
l Janki Devi Memorial College
l Hindu College
l Lady Shri Ram College for Women
l Miranda House
l Hans Raj College
l Ramjas College
l Indraprastha College for Women
l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
l Zakir Husain Delhi College
l P.G.D.A.V. College
l Maitreyi College
l Sri Venkateswara College
|
M.Sc Mathematics Education
|
Mathematics
|
Cluster Innovation Center
|
M.Sc Forensic Science
|
Anthropology
|
Department of Anthropology
|
M.Sc Anthropology
|
|
l Miranda House
l Hans Raj College
|
M.Sc/Integrated Biomedical Sciences
|
Biomedical Research Centre (ACBR)
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research
|
M.A/M.Sc Environmental Studies
|
Environmental Studies
|
Department of Environmental Studies
|
M.Sc Microbiology
|
Microbiology
|
Department of Microbiology
|
M.Sc Genetics
|
Genetics
|
Department of Genetics
|
M.Sc Zoology
|
Zoology
|
l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
l Hindu College
l Hans Raj College
l Sri Venkateswara College
l Kirori Mal College
l Miranda House
|
M.Sc Botany
|
Botany
|
l Kirori Mal College
l Miranda House
l Hindu College
l Hans Raj College
l Ramjas College
l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
|
M.Sc Chemistry
|
Chemistry
|
l Kirori Mal College
l Ramjas College
l Miranda House
l Hindu College
l Sri Venkateswara College
l Zakir Husain Delhi College
l Acharya Narendra Dev College
l Gargi College
|
M.Sc Physics
|
Physics
|
l Miranda House
l Hindu College
l Kirori Mal College
l Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College
l Sri Venkateswara College
DUET Exam Pattern
The National Testing Agency conducts DUET for screening of candidates for admission to UG and PG courses offered by the University. DUET 2021 exam pattern will be shared soon. However, until last year, the DUET exam was being conducted for a duration of 2 hours and comprise of MCQ-type questions (a total of 100 questions). For every correct answer, candidates were awarded four marks while a negative marking of -1 for every incorrect answer is there.