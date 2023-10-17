Dussehra Essay in English for Students: Check Short and Long Essay Ideas for All Classes

Essay on Dussehra 2023: Check this article to learn essay writing on the occasion of Dussehra. Find here the Dussehra Essay ideas in 10 lines, 150 words, 250 words and long formats for students of all grades.

Dussehra is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated all over India. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and reminds us that we must always stand up for what is right. It is a time to come together and enjoy the company of our loved ones.

Dussehra is an important festival for students to learn cultural, moral, and spiritual values. Essay writing on Dussehra is one of the most effective ways of teaching students the significance of the festival. It is included in the syllabus for students of all grades. In this article, we have presented essays on Dussehra in short and long formats. In these essay samples, we have included all important aspects of the festival such as its history and traditions, and the lessons that it teaches us. These samples will be useful for students from Class 1 to Class 12. Students will find these essay ideas informative and engaging.

10 Lines on Dussehra for School Students

1. Dussehra is one of the most auspicious festivals of India.

2. It is celebrated on the tenth day after Navratri.

3. It marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

4. On Dussehra, people burn effigies of Ravana and his brothers, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna, to symbolize the triumph of good over evil.

5. It is also a time for celebration and family gatherings.

6. People wear new clothes, exchange sweets, and enjoy delicious food on this day.

7. Ramlila, a theatrical performance of Lord Rama's life, is also displayed during Dussehra.

8. It is a time to reflect on the importance of goodness.

9. This day serves as a reminder that if we have faith and determination, we can overcome any challenge in our life.

10. People celebrate this festival with great fervour, joy and enthusiasm.

Also Check: Short and Long Essay on Diwali in English

Dussehra Essay in 150 Words

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated across India. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the tenth day of the Ashwin month which usually falls in September or October. This festival commemorates the victory of good over evil. This day is marked by the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

Dussehra is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. People wear new clothes, exchange gifts with loved ones and celebrate the festival together. On the day of Dussehra, people burn effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakarna to symbolize the victory of good over evil.

In addition to the religious significance of Dussehra, it is also a time for cultural and social gatherings. Ramlila, a theatrical performance of Lord Rama's life, is also played during Dussehra. Big fairs are held at various places where people also enjoy folk dances, music, and other cultural performances. They also enjoy delicious foods and sweets. Children get to buy toys and sweets.

Thus, the festival of Dussehra provides a unique opportunity for people to come together as a community and to enjoy the company of their loved ones.

Dussehra Essay in 250 - 300 Words

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is an important festival of Hindus. It marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, Lord Ram is said to have defeated and killed the demon king Ravana. This epic battle symbolizes the victory of good and truth over evil and deceit. It carries valuable lessons about the importance of truth and righteousness that everyone must carry with them throughout their lives. The festival emphasises the significance of moral values and ethical conduct in one’s life.

Dussehra is observed on the tenth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Ashwin which usually falls in September or October. On Dussehra, the streets and markets are decorated with bright lights, hangings and flowers. Loud sounds from speakers can be heard coming from all directions and mixing to create festive chaos. In some regions, elaborate processions featuring idols of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, his brother Lakshmana, and the “Vanar Sena” (related to the god Hanuman) are taken through the streets. These processions are organised to celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and their return to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Dussehra is the burning of effigies of Ravana, his brothers, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna. This act signifies the destruction of evil forces and the triumph of good. Fireworks, musical performances, and dancing acts add to the festive atmosphere.

People go to fairs where they enjoy good food, cultural performances, rides and much more. Children enjoy sweets and buy toys and new clothes. It is a time for communities to unite and relish the warmth of togetherness. Thus, the festival of Dussehra is observed with great enthusiasm and fervour all across India.