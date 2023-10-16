Top 10 Diwali School Board Decoration Ideas for Students

Diwali Board Decoration Ideas: Check the best decoration ideas for the classroom board, school display or notice board on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Diwali Decoration Ideas for School: Diwali is the festival of lights. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and in many other parts of the world. It is a time to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Diwali celebrations are associated with cleaning and decorating our surroundings to create a positive and auspicious atmosphere for the festival. Schools are a great place to celebrate Diwali where students can learn about the significance of this cultural festival. Decorating school boards is a creative and engaging way to involve students in the Diwali festivities that will enhance their knowledge of the rich cultural heritage that this festival brings with it. In this article, we will explore some captivating decoration ideas for the classroom board, school display board or the notice board. Top 10 easy and creative Diwali board decoration ideas will help students make their school environment come alive with the spirit of Diwali.

Also Read Essay on Diwali 2023: Long and Short Paragraphs on Deepawali

Diwali School Board Decoration Ideas:

1.Create A Diwali Facts Board: Alongside the decorative elements, include information about the history, significance, and traditions associated with the festival of lights. Students can use pictures and illustrations to convey the information.

2.Write A Diwali Greeting: Write wishes and quotes related to Diwali on the classroom board and decorate it with diyas, rangoli, and other Diwali symbols.

3.Diya Art Board: Draw a large size diya on the board and decorate it with small colorful and vibrant diya designs and other Diwali symbols. Use a mix of paint, colored paper, and even real diyas (that can be sticked to board using double sided tape) to add an authentic glow to your mastrepiece.

4.Hang Hand Made Diwali Banners: Craft a customised Diwali Banner with a message on it that would reflect the positivity all around helping everyone understand the spirit of the festival.

5.Create A National Pride Themed Board: The “National Pride” themed board should be dedicated to showcasing some of India's remarkable accomplishments including Chandrayaan Mission, success at Asian Games and other significant milestones.

6.Create A Student Artwork Board: The board should be adorned with Diwali-themed artwork by all students of class featuring beautifully decorated paper diyas and lamps. These images should highlight the importance of illumination on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Stay tuned for more decoration ideas for making this Diwali a memorable one for all in school.

Diwali School Decoration Ideas

Hang handmade diyas and lanterns around the school.

Make beautiful vibrant rangoli designs on the floors and doorways.

Place colourful Diwali decorations in thecommon areas.

Create a Diwali Selfie booth with Diwali props for students to take pictures with.

Also Check: