Diwali Rangoli Designs 2023: Check 10 Unique Rangoli Designs with Images for Students

Rangoli Designs for Diwali: Rangoli making is a tradition followed on the occasion of Diwali. It is also one of the popular school activities during the festival of lights. Check 10 unique and easy Diwali Rangoli Designs for school competition and decoration here.

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2023: Diwali is a festival of lights, colours, joy and love all around. Creating vibrant Rangoli designs is one of the best ways to spread the delight of the festival in a colourful manner. Rangoli making is a popular activity during Diwali as it is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. It is also one of the popular school activities for Diwali celebrations. Schools, usually, organise rangoli making competitions or engage students in school decoration with creating beautiful rangoli designs in their classes and common areas.

This article will provide students with some easy and creative rangoli making ideas for Diwali 2023. These designs are simple to create and yet eye catchy which are best for school competition and decoration.

Check the top 10 prize winning and easy Diwali Rangoli Designs below:

Diwali Rangoli Designs Simple and Easy

Rangoli with geometric shapes: Creating intricate patterns using circles, squares, and triangles is a great way to start with rangoli making for school kids. Students can also add diyas or flowers to make their designs look more attractive and vibrant.

Flower patterns: Flower patterns are another popular choice for rangoli making for the beginners. Students can use fresh or dried flowers and colored sand or powder to create colorful and intricate flower patterns.

Diwali symbols: Students can use colored sand o create intricate designs of Diwali symbols like lotus flower, om symbol, and swastika symbol. They can also add diyas or flowers to their designs.

Rangoli templates: Those struggling with creating rangoli designs, can use rangoli templates available in markets. One needs to simply trace the template onto the floor and then fill in the design with coloured powder.

Easy Diwali Rangoli Design Images

Diwali Rangoli Designs with A Theme or Message

