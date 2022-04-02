DVC GET Recruitment 2022 through GATE: Apply Online for Graduate Trainee Posts from 6 April onwards

DVC GET Recruitment 2022 through GATE: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is hiring for various posts in different departments. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

DVC GET Recruitment 2022 through GATE: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has released a notification for Engineering Graduates in the disciplines of Mechanical/Electrical/Civil/C&I/IT to join its journey as Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) in Employment Newspaper (2-8 April 2022). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their scores in GATE 2022. Interested candidates can submit applications for the said recruitment through the online mode from 6 April onwards. The detailed notification for the same will be published on the official website in due course of time. Candidates are advised to go through this notification to know the eligibility, vacancy breakup and other important details here.

Important Dates:

Starting date of submission of application: 6 April 2022

Last date for submission of application: to be communicated

DVC GET Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Mechanical - 22 Posts

Electrical - 22 Posts

Civil - 5 Posts

C&I- 5 Posts

IT- 5 Posts

DVC GET Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a degree from a recognized University. Candidates are advised to check the notification for more details.

Age Limit - 29 years

DVC GET Recruitment 2022 Salary

Mechanical/Electrical/Civil/C&I/IT - Pay Matrix Level - 10 (Rs. 56, 100 - 1,77, 500/-)

How to apply for DVC GET Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode. The details for the application are to be published in the due course of time. Candidates can refer to the official website for more details.