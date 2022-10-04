DVET Answer Key 2022 (Out) @dvet.gov.in: Download Craft Instructor From Here

DVET Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training on dvet.gov.in. Check direct download link here.

DVET Answer Key 2022: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra, uploaded the answer key of Craft Instructor Exam 2022 on its website. Students can download DVET Craft Instructor Answer Key by clicking on the link given on the website of DVET i.e. dvet.gov.in. Candidates can download DVET Craft Instructor Answer Key from this page.

Students can also submit objections, if any, on the website of the commission within the stipulated time period. They are also required to pay Objection handling fees-Non refundable. Candidates are required to login from 04th to 06th October, 2022. The other details regarding the objection are given below in the PDF.

How to Download DVET Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the DVET and click on the provided pdf link

Step 2: Scroll down the PDF and click on the login link ‘Login Link : https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/32330/78392/login.htm’

Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password

Step 4: Download DVET Instructor Answer Key

Candidates can calculate their probable result with the help of the answer key. DVET Instructor Results shall be released after analyzing all the objections which will be submitted by the stundents.