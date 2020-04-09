East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Doctor Posts in Patna

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: East Central Railway (ECR) is conducting walk-in-interview for full time General Duty Doctors and Specialist Doctors for Central cum Super Specialty Hospital in Patna on contractual basis. The eligible doctors can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 16 April 2020. Retired IRHS Officers, Retired Government Medical Officer of Central/State Government and PSUs

Walk-in-interview

Date - 16 April 2020 (Thursday)

Time - 9: 30 AM

Venue - Central cum Super Speciality Hospital/ ECR/ Patna (Karbigahiya, Patna Junction)

East Central Railway (ECR) Doctor Vacancy Details

GDMO (General Duty Medical Officers ) - 1 Post

CMP (Specialist) Medicine - 1 Post

CMP (Specialist) Ortho - 1 Post

CMP (Specialist) Ophthalmology - 1 Post

Salary:

GDMO - Rs 75,000/-

Specialist - Rs. 95,000/- for 1st year, Rs. 1,05,000 for 2nd year and onwards per month

Eligibility Criteria for East Central Railway (ECR) Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification:

GDMO - MBBS (MCI Recognised). Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC.Trained in ICU will get preference

CMP (Specialist) Medicine - MD Medicine

CMP (Specialist) Ortho - MS (Ortho)/D-Ortho

CMP (Specialist) Ophthalmology - Diploma or MS in Ophthalmology

Age Limit:

53 Years

How to Apply for East Central Railway (ECR) Doctor Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview along with duly filled application format in the prescribed format and all certificates in original and 2 copies at Central cum Super Speciality Hospital/ ECR/ Patna (Karbigahiya, Patna Junction) on 16 April 2020 at 09:30 AM.

East Central Railway (ECR) Doctor Recruitment Notification and Application Form

